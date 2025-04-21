Anna’s pink tractor smashes £10,000 Dementia UK fundraising target and vows ‘why stop there’ with ambitious new goal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With her trusty 1956 Fordson Dexta tractor, Anna Griffiths has reached her ambitious goal of raising £10,000 for Dementia UK.

Last weekend tipped Anna’s fundraising to almost £11,000 after her pink tractor attended events over the winter months such as Christmas fairs and collecting Christmas trees.

Anna said: “I still cannot believe it. Honestly it still hasn’t sunk in properly, it doesn’t feel real yet.

"Everyone’s been fantastic, supporting it and sharing it and getting the word out, it’s helping this amazing charity to benefit massively and make sure families are getting the help and support they need.”

Anna Griffiths with her pink Fordson Dexta tractor

Having taken on the project of restoring the tractor over a two-year period by Anna, her partner Andrew and his 84-year-old grandad Vic Morris during the pandemic, Anna’s goal was initially to raise £5,000 by the end of 2023. In November 2024, £7,000 was raised, which led to a new target.

Now, in April 2025, the pink tractor is ‘still looking good’, and over the winter Anna’s goal has been reached, as her efforts have led her to raise £10,942 for the charity she and her family hold dear, as two of Anna’s grandparents died of the condition, and during lockdown Anna worked in a care home for those living with the disease.

Looking to the future, Anna plans to attend events such as Marston Steam and Vintage Show on August 16 and 17, the Rutland County Show on June 1, Blaston Show in Market Harborough on June 29, Hollowell Steam Rally on June 5 and 6, and Kettering Steam Rally on September 20 and 21.

There, her sights are set on a new goal

Anna added: “I’ve decided why stop at £10,000, so I’m going to go for £15,000. We’ve done £11,000 so I’m hoping £15,000 this year will be easy.

"We’re definitely going to hit some good figures for the charity, for sure.”

Anna’s JustGiving page has been live since May 2022, and can be found here.