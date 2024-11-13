Ambitious new goal for ‘Little Pink Tractor’ as Northamptonshire woman continues to raise funds for Dementia UK

By William Carter
Published 13th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Anna Griffiths saved a mid-20th century Fordson Dexta from the scrap-heap as a lockdown project, and has since raised £7,000 for Dementia UK, a charity she holds dear.

Anna, originally from Barton Seagrave but now living in Ringstead, plans to round out the year by attending Christmas markets and other events in the hope of reaching her £10,000 goal before the clock strikes midnight on 2024.

She said: “It still hasn’t sunk in that I have managed to raise so much money, but I’m so proud of how far I have come along within first buying the tractor to now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I couldn’t do it without the kind support of all the show organisers along the way, the events that invite me along, and for sure couldn’t do it without the help of my partner, Andrew Corney.

Anna's Fordson Dexta was a lockdown project after being rescued from a Desborough scrapyardAnna's Fordson Dexta was a lockdown project after being rescued from a Desborough scrapyard
Anna's Fordson Dexta was a lockdown project after being rescued from a Desborough scrapyard

“Huge thank you to everyone for donating.”

Taking the Little Pink Tractor to shows, road runs and private events has given Anna the opportunity to show off a project that started during the pandemic.

The Dagenham-built tractor was lovingly brought back from the brink over a two-year period by Anna, her partner Andrew and his 84-year-old grandad, Vic Morris from Finedon. Finally, after months of hard work, it was adorned with the brightest pink paint and sent back out into the big wide world, some 65 years after it first left the showroom.

Anna’s tour of events in the time since its makeover has even included a stop at Marston Steam Show, where Gerald Cooper and Alan the builder, of Clarkson’s Farm fame, both helped her raised £500 in one day for the charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Clarkson's Farm's Kaleb Cooper and the Little Pink Tractor at the Marston Steam ShowClarkson's Farm's Kaleb Cooper and the Little Pink Tractor at the Marston Steam Show
Clarkson's Farm's Kaleb Cooper and the Little Pink Tractor at the Marston Steam Show

Dementia UK, an organisation which provides potentially life-changing advice and support to families affected, is close to Anna’s heart, as she worked in a care home for those affected during lockdown, and has family members who had fought it in later life.

The £7,000 milestone is testament to her commitment to the cause so far, but perhaps more notably is a starting point for her big push to £10,000.

Anna’s JustGiving page has been live since May 2022, and can be found here.

Related topics:Northamptonshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice