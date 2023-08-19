News you can trust since 1897
Meet the Northamptonshire 'Little Pink Tractor' fundraising for Dementia UK

The tractor has been lovingly restored
By Alison Bagley
Published 19th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 3 min read

Lockdown projects don’t come much bolder and brighter than Anna Griffiths’ Little Pink Fordson tractor – rescued from a Desborough scrapyard and restored with love.

The 34-year-old from Barton Seagrave, now based in Ringstead, bought the barely working 1956 Fordson Dexta bringing it back to working order, and then some.

Inspired by her partner Andrew and his grandad’s love of agricultural machinery, the trio spent two years salvaging as much of the original vehicle as possible.

Anna Griffiths with her pink Fordson Dexta tractorAnna Griffiths with her pink Fordson Dexta tractor
Now, with a new livery that Barbie would be proud of, Anna’s Little Pink Fordson is being used to raise funds for Dementia UK, a charity close to her heart.

Anna said: “I have always wanted a pink tractor and I thought why not do something spectacular with it and fundraise for a charity.

"I chose Dementia UK as it’s a subject very close to my heart. They are a phenomenal charity who help not only the person suffering but also the family all the way through.”

First-hand experience has boosted Anna’s determination to fundraise – two of Anna’s grandparents died with dementia and during lockdown worked in a care home for those living with the disease.

Kaleb Cooper popped by to see the pink tractor/photo Anna GriffithsKaleb Cooper popped by to see the pink tractor/photo Anna Griffiths
Anna said: “Dementia is affecting more and more lives and I’m hoping that one day, we can discover a drug that either slow it down more rapidly or find a way to even cure it.

“Dementia has affected my family, so it has fuelled my fire even more so recently to fundraise as much as I can."

Helping Anna has been partner Andrew Corney and his grandad 84-year-old Vic Morris from Finedon who rewired the tractor as well as providing his engineering expertise. They have been helped by parts supplier Agriline who found replacement components to complete the restoration.

She said: “We gave them a list of parts we needed as big as the tractor. We had a new nose cone and fenders but we kept as much of the original as possible.

Anna Griffiths with her pink Fordson Dexta tractorAnna Griffiths with her pink Fordson Dexta tractor
"It’s comfy to an extent but it’s not so good if you hit a speed bump.”

Attending road runs, country fairs and showgrounds over the past 12 months Anna has raised more than £3,185 with bucket collections and donations in person and online.

The Little Pink Fordson tractor caught the attention of Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper who posed for a photo for Anna.

She hopes to hit her £5,000 target by the end of the year with appearances at upcoming shows in Earls Barton over August Bank Holiday weekend, Melton Mowbray Stockyard on Saturday, September 9 – complete with a have-a-go welly wanging. Little Pink Fordson will also be attending Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fair on September 23 and 24 where it is hoped several pink tractors will join forces.

The Fordson Dexta tractor beforeThe Fordson Dexta tractor before
Meanwhile on September 2, the Little Pink Fordson will help launch a charity calendar by women in Titchmarsh raising money for Cancer Research.

Anna added: “It’s great seeing so many people adore my tractor as much as I do. I speak to lots of different people of all ages and help raise awareness whilst also making them then want a pink tractor! Hopefully we can smash five grand and keep fundraising and raise more awareness.”

Justgiving https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/LittlePinkFordson?fbclid=IwAR1cFywpBOjW-M03Aw12yto0Xfz5P8qD44MvR3wLKN0qc-rUICUXtJPtwr0

