More Intercity trains stopping at Kettering from Monday as East Midlands Railway restores services cut during Omicron wave
Full timetable operating again as staff absences ease and more return to work
Rail travellers from Kettering will have eight extra trains a day to choose from as operator East Midlands Railway restores services axed during the Omicron wave.
EMR will have its full Intercity timetable operating from Monday (February 28) after Covid-related staff absences eased and coronavirus restrictions lifted, seeing an increase in people using trains.
Operations director, Paul Barnfield, said: “We are pleased to be able to reintroduce services to our network from this weekend.
"This is a positive step in the right direction and is made possible by the continued decline in Covid-related staff absences and the resolution of industrial disputes."
EMR Intercity services restored are:
0447 Derby - London St Pancras International (via Nottingham)
0735 London St Pancras International - Nottingham
0950 Nottingham - London St Pancras International
1205 London St Pancras International - Nottingham
1412 Nottingham - London St Pancras International
1635 London St Pancras International - Nottingham
1850 Nottingham - London St Pancras International
2102 London St Pancras International - Sheffield