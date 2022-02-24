Rail travellers from Kettering will have eight extra trains a day to choose from as operator East Midlands Railway restores services axed during the Omicron wave.

EMR will have its full Intercity timetable operating from Monday (February 28) after Covid-related staff absences eased and coronavirus restrictions lifted, seeing an increase in people using trains.

Operations director, Paul Barnfield, said: “We are pleased to be able to reintroduce services to our network from this weekend.

More trains will stop at Kettering station from Monday

"This is a positive step in the right direction and is made possible by the continued decline in Covid-related staff absences and the resolution of industrial disputes."

EMR Intercity services restored are:

0447 Derby - London St Pancras International (via Nottingham)

0735 London St Pancras International - Nottingham

0950 Nottingham - London St Pancras International

1205 London St Pancras International - Nottingham

1412 Nottingham - London St Pancras International

1635 London St Pancras International - Nottingham

1850 Nottingham - London St Pancras International