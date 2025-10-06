Nearly 15,000 'unflushables' found in Northampton sewers in just four months as results prompt action across region

Nearly 15,000 ‘unflushables’ were found in Northampton sewers in just four months, which has prompted action action across the region.

Last year, Anglian Water used ‘hedgehog’ devices in sewers in Northampton to capture wipes and other unflushable materials in pipes.

In just four months the hedgehogs collected 14,948 unflushables, which has led to the devices being rolled out across five high priority hotspot areas. In the eight weeks since they have been installed, the hedgehogs have collected 18,071 unflushables.

The water company says there is an average reduction of 58 percent in expected blockages across their hotspots compared to other areas.

Connor Brailsford, programme manager at Anglian Water, said: “Stopping fats, oils, and grease at the source is one of the most effective ways to protect our environment – especially when combined with action on unflushable items like wipes. That’s why we’re working in blockage hotspots across our region to raise awareness and protect local communities by keeping their pipes safe from blockages.

"We’re really pleased that the work we’re doing is already having such significant positive impacts – but there’s always more we can do, and we need our customers’ support.”

According to Anglian Water, in the region 80 percent of sewer flooding incidents are caused by blockages, many of which are the result of wipes and unflushables entering the sewer system.

The company’s ‘Just Bin It’ campaign also continues to raise awareness of what should and should not go down the drain.

Connor added: “We’re asking everyone – businesses and customers alike – to take a moment and think before they flush or pour. If it’s not pee, poo, or toilet paper, it belongs in the bin, not the drain. Together, through initiatives like this and everyday good habits, we can protect our homes, rivers, beaches, and the environment for future generations.”

Alongside the work in hotspot areas, engineers have been installing high-tech sewer monitors across the East of England to predict and prevent problems before they occur. The system works by using weather forecasts and hundreds of sensors to pre-empt when the network may not be operating at its full capacity, usually indicating a blockage is forming. Anglian Water engineers are then alerted and can proactively clean and jet the sewer before any problems occur.