Temporary traffic lights to remain in Corby while tankers supply properties with water following leak

Traffic restrictions at a Corby pinch point will remain until next week while Anglian Water repair a burst water main.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leak next to Shire Lodge Cemetery in Rockingham Road prevented pedestrians from visiting graves yesterday (Wednesday, July 2) as it created a large pool of water at the main entrance.

The main has burst on multiple occasions during the past decade but Anglian Water have never been able to come up with a permanent fix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their teams were on the scene yesterday afternoon to set up traffic restrictions at the busy junction, causing serious tailbacks at busy periods. Tankers also arrived to ensure nearby properties did not lose water supply.

Shire Lodge Cemetery entrance is flooded again after a water main burst in Rockingham Road, Corby. Image: NW

Now, an Anglian Water spokeswoman has confirmed that the temporary traffic lights will be in place until next week.

She said: “Our teams are working to repair a burst main and we are using tankers to keep properties on supply whilst we complete this work.

We’ve needed to install two-way traffic lights to keep our team and members of the public safe. All going well, we expect the road to be reopened early next week and would like to thank customers for their patience while we complete this emergency work.”