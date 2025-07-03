Temporary traffic lights to remain in Corby while tankers supply properties with water following leak
The leak next to Shire Lodge Cemetery in Rockingham Road prevented pedestrians from visiting graves yesterday (Wednesday, July 2) as it created a large pool of water at the main entrance.
The main has burst on multiple occasions during the past decade but Anglian Water have never been able to come up with a permanent fix.
Their teams were on the scene yesterday afternoon to set up traffic restrictions at the busy junction, causing serious tailbacks at busy periods. Tankers also arrived to ensure nearby properties did not lose water supply.
Now, an Anglian Water spokeswoman has confirmed that the temporary traffic lights will be in place until next week.
She said: “Our teams are working to repair a burst main and we are using tankers to keep properties on supply whilst we complete this work.
We’ve needed to install two-way traffic lights to keep our team and members of the public safe. All going well, we expect the road to be reopened early next week and would like to thank customers for their patience while we complete this emergency work.”
