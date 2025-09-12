Twenty unsuitable sites considered for new Corby police station, but search goes on

Crime bosses say they are still committed to providing a new police station for Corby, six months after they announced the scheme would be going ahead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The need for a new police station in the town, eight years after the previous one shut down, was brought into sharp focus this week after locals decided to set up their own ‘patrols’, saying Corby needed to be ‘protected’.

Corby Chief Inspector Paul Cash told this newspaper today that people in the town need to ‘remain aware’ of the motivations behind online content.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many locals have raised legitimate concerns about the lack of a robust, visible police presence in the town. Officers are currently based on the fourth floor of the Corby Cube but response units often travel from Kettering to attend emergencies.

Corby Chief Inspector Paul Cash says people should be mindful about the 'motivations' of online content as the search for a new police station continues. Image: NW

Mr Barron vowed to keep up the pressure on Ms Stone. So earlier this month, in a letter shared with the Northants Telegraph he wrote to the PCC to remind her that he did not consider a ‘shop-front desk presence’ would meet Corby’s expectations, and asked for assurances that the town would get a suitable building that could accommodate a dedicated police response unit.

He told our reporters that he would not end his campaign until the doors to the police station were opened to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northants Telegraph asked Ms Stone for an update on the status of the police station. She said: “We have been clear that both the Chief Constable and I want to increase the visible police presence in Corby with a more accessible police base there.

"We want to make our visible presence in Corby stronger because we know very well that this is reassuring to the public - it improves our engagement with our communities and makes it clear that Northamptonshire Police are there, and focussed on the issues that matter to people.

“Over the past months, we have viewed more than 20 buildings and pieces of land, none of which meet our needs. We continue to search for a suitable site, working with the local authority and updating the local MP, Lee Barron. A better base in Corby is a key priority for us. We are also working with North Northamptonshire Council to improve our visibility in Corby Cube, where our neighbourhood team is currently based.

“Response police officers based in the Northern Accommodation block in Kettering are tasked to spend as much of their time in Corby as possible, so that they are on their patch, visible to local people, able to respond and reassure whenever they are needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This newspaper understands that secure parking is one of the stumbling blocks hindering the search for a new station.

Last weekend, a vigilate group called The Corby Guard set up ‘patrols’ amid claims that the town was not safe. Their first patrol involved asking Afghan asylum seekers for ID and falsely claiming that The Raven Hotel was housing 25 migrants. Those claims remain on social media despite Raven manager Glen Wetherell telling this newspaper that they were damaging the reputation of his historic premises, which is owned by an organisation that supports disabled adults.

Despite a significant backlash, and claiming to have lost his job over his involvement in the group, controversial Corby Guard leader Reece McCarron doubled-down yesterday (Thursday, September 13) and vowed to continue his exploits. On Wednesday he and another Corby Guard member ‘responded’ to a medical emergency. Neither appear to have medical qualifications. McCarron, in a video posted on social media, compared his situation to that of murdered Charlie Kirk who he described as as a ‘nice man’ who ‘never done nothing wrong in his life’. He said it showed ‘the type of thing that we’re up against’.

He added: “The Corby Guard is now stronger than ever and we’re going to keep going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This morning (Friday, September 12) the group posted a video in which they filmed residents who asked them not to put flags up on lamp-posts outside their home at 1am, calling them ‘f***ing idiots’ before branding them ‘f***ing weirdos’ and ‘little maggots’.

Corby Chief Inspector Paul Cash, said that people must be aware of the ‘motivations’ behind online content. He said: “We are committed to policing Corby and are working closely with the Office of the Police and Crime Commission to find a new base in the town.

“Our response officers patrol and respond to incidents in Corby every day alongside the Neighbourhood Policing Team based in the Cube. The NPT are visible in the area, helping to respond to incidents and resolve issues that cause concern.

“We encourage anyone with concerns about any crime that may have been committed to contact us directly as opposed to engaging in any ‘patrol group’ activity or speculating on social media. This allows us to respond in the best way possible, ensure misinformation doesn’t spread, and keep our local communities in Northamptonshire safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge people to carefully consider the information they read, share, and trust from online sources. It is essential to remain aware of the motivations behind such content. If in doubt, turn to reliable authorities such as local police officers, councillors, or community leaders for accurate information.

“Anyone with concerns or who wants to report an incident to us can call us on 101, report online at www.northants.police.uk/ro, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Always call 999 in an emergency.”