Corby WILL get a new police station – with Kettering also on the list for new fire and police bases

Corby will get its own police station after campaigners won their battle to reopen a facility in the town.

Police, fire and crime commissioner Danielle Stone confirmed this afternoon that staff have already started looking for a Corby town centre venue for the new police station. She said that Kettering will also get a new town centre police and fire station.

The old Corby station in Elizabeth Street closed in 2017 and, since then, neighbourhood officers have been based on the fourth floor of the Corby Cube, with response officers attending 999 calls from the northern accommodation building in Kettering.

Labour MP Lee Barron has spent the past few months campaigning, with the support of this newspaper, for the return of a station to the town.

It's victory for MP Lee Barron's campaign for a new police station for Corby. Image: NW

And today they were able to claim a victory after the news was confirmed.

Mr Barron has been contacted for comment.

Last week the bid for a new station was backed by thirty Corby businesses.

The OFPCC said that finding a town centre site in Corby was their ‘first priority’.

The new site will be home for the town’s neighbourhood policing team and an open public enquiry office. If a suitable site can be found, response police officers serving the Corby area will also move in - however the priority is to make sure that local officers and staff are in the heart of the town as soon as possible.

Ms Stone and Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet gave a commitment to enhance the policing of Corby town centre some months ago and since then, a number of sites have been considered. These were all ruled out because they did not meet operational needs, didn’t provide value for money or were not in a central location.

Ms Stone said that her specialist estates team is currently working with property agents to find a location that fits the bill. She has also written to the local council and MPs to update them on the plans.

In the meantime, they are working with North Northamptonshire Council to find ways to extend the opening hours for the public enquiry desk situated at Corby Cube and improve signage to raise awareness of the facility.

Several other developments will also form part of the pledge to improve police and fire visibility in communities.

A new town centre base will be found for the neighbourhood policing teams and a public enquiry office in Kettering.

There will also be a new fire station for Kettering. This will be a new building that will be located on the Cherry Hall Road site adjacent to the Northern Accommodation Building.

Traffic and parking issues can make entry to and exit from the current fire station in the Headlands difficult. The new fire station will have good access to major routes and will be built to meet modern working and welfare standards.

A planning application will be submitted for the new fire station soon.

There is also a firm commitment for police to remain in Weston Favell – but in a new or different building - keeping officers at the heart of the busy Eastern District of Northampton.

Alongside these commitments, plans are being developed for a series of police hubs in other towns that will likely see neighbourhood policing teams co-located with staff from other agencies and opening to the public for pre-arranged events or appointments.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “I’m really pleased to give firm commitments that will make Northamptonshire Police officers more accessible in the towns they serve, and to provide a great, new facility in Kettering for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“I know how much it means to people to have a reassuring police presence in the heart of their community to deter and prevent crime and keep our streets safe. I pledged to make closer connections between communities and their police and fire service - this is another step forward.”

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner owns the police and fire estate and the Chief Constable, and the Chief Fire Officer decide how buildings will be used to meet operational needs.

The developments announced today are being prioritised. Work to find new sites is well underway and more details and timescale will be announced as details emerge.

Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet said: “Our police officers have always been working hard to keep people across the county safe. I know how important it is to the public to see their police officers and PCSOs in the heart of their community and know how to contact them.

“Corby and Kettering will have the visible and reassuring police presence that they deserve, and we are looking at ways to engage with all of our communities across the county. I’ve seen for myself the impact that reopening our enquiry office at Campbell Square in Northampton has had for example.

“I want Northamptonshire to be the safest place it can and putting police officers back into the centre of towns – where they want to be – has a big part to play.”