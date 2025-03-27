Thirty Corby town centre firms say having a police station in place would make them feel safer. Image: NW

Business owners across Corby town centre, including managers at big-name brands, are backing a campaign by the MP for a new police station.

MP Lee Barron, supported by the Northants Telegraph, is campaigning for the return of a dedicated police station for Corby.

Now Mr Barron’s bid has been backed by thirty companies including H&M, Pandora, Burger King and JD Sports, who say that having a local police station would make them and their customer feel safer.

The companies have all put their name to a letter being sent to Northamptonshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone calling for action.

More than 1,000 local residents have signed the petition set up by Mr Barron, and this newspaper has learned that force bosses are already considering sites for the new station.

The former police station in Elizabeth Street was shut down in 2017 by former PFCC Stephen Mold. Since then, neighbourhood officers have worked out of a privately-rented office in the Cube.

“We’re backing this campaign led by our local MP because we know it will deter retail crime and we want our customers to feel safe shopping in Corby.” said Brian Marsh from The Present Shop in Willow Place.

“We’re supporting Lee’s campaign because having a police station in the town ensures police can respond quickly to any incidents of anti-social behaviour, shoplifting and abuse of staff.” added Ayman Patel from Subway, based in Corporation Street.

In the letter to Ms Stone and Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet, Mr Barron explains that while he welcomes the recent visit of the two to the town centre, a stronger police profile will send a clear message to businesses that Corby is the right place to be and the police can deter crime in the town centre.

Mr Barron said: “Our letter is jointly signed by over thirty Corby town centre businesses because they recognise a new Police Station and a dedicated response unit is fundamental to creating a more secure environment for employees and customers alike.” Lee Barron MP said.

Those who have also signed the letter also include Primark, McDonald’s, The Savoy Cinema, TJs Bar & Grill and Unified Cards.

“The current set-up is simply not good enough for Corby’s 70,000 population and that is why we started this campaign and which is why there continues to be growing support,” added Mr Barron.

The community led campaign is being backed by the Northants Telegraph and Corby Town Council and is a call to return a proper police station to the town. The police station closed down and was replaced by an enquiries desk that is only open two days a week.

“There’s a perception in Corby that the police are remote, and that means people believe they can behave in whatever way they want. That’s just not good enough for Corby.”

Earlier this month, our reporter went out on patrol with neighbourhood police officers to hear direct from retailers the devastating impact of town centre crime and anti-social behaviour.

Several young boys have already appeared in court charged with offences ranging from arson to assault. There have been 30 arrests over the issues.