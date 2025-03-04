Force bosses say new Corby police base being ‘urgently’ assessed

Northamptonshire Police leaders have said the force is ‘urgently considering’ different options to provide a new policing base in Corby.

It comes as the council will ask the county’s chief constable to bring back a dedicated station.

The local Labour group has accused the current police hub of being ‘not good enough’ for residents.

Since police officers moved out of their former station in Elizabeth Street to the Corby Cube in 2017, the part-time hub is only open to the public two days a week between 10am and 4pm.

The former Corby Police station on Elizabeth Street was closed in 2017. Credit: Google

North Northants Council (NNC) will debate a motion at full council on Thursday (March 6) which asks for Northants Police to address the ‘clearly insufficient’ service.

The motion, proposed by the local Labour group’s Cllr John McGhee, reads: “Corby has a population of going on to 70,000 people, the crimes rates are at present unfortunately high.

"This situation for a town Corby’s size and indeed the unfortunate level of crime and anti-social behaviour is not good enough.

Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet has previously criticised decisions to close the former Corby Police Station on Elizabeth Street in exchange for a twice-weekly hub at the Corby Cube. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS / Google)

“I am sure we all recognise the magnificent work our police do and fully support them; this is by no means a criticism of our diligent frontline officers.

"This motion recognises the council’s important community safety role and our direct responsibility and influence for the safety of our residents.

“We ask that the Chief Constable review resources and set up a police station and a resolute response unit which can meet the demands of our communities in and around Corby as soon as possible.”

Corby MP Lee Barron is campaigning for Corby to have a police station and last month he wrote to Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet to urge him to support an uplift in Corby’s policing provision and set up a police station.

Police Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) Danielle Stone and Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet said they were committed to more accessible policing. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

The town’s MP has also written to the Rt Hon Dame Diana Johnson MP, the Minister of State in the Home Office and who has responsibility for policing, in which he said: “A visible and accessible police presence is essential and a desk with limited hours does not provide that.

“But this isn’t just about bricks and mortar, it is about profile, presence and perception.”

Shortly after sending the letter to the Home Office, Mr Barron said: “I have engaged with Northamptonshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, police officers and the chief constable.

“I have also raised this issue in Parliament and now directly with the government minister because I believe there is clear consensus on the need for a fully resourced police station.

"While I recognise that additional funding may be required a police station and a dedicated response unit in Corby has to be delivered.”

Lee has thanked everyone that has taken the time to sign the petition so far.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) after being appointed as top cop in January, Mr Balhatchet said that he ‘struggled’ in thinking that previous decisions on closing stations such as Corby and Kettering were ‘the right thing to do’.

He added that one way he would look to rebuild trust in the force was to make officers more visible and accessible to the public.

Corby police station closed in 2017 under Conservative Police Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold, along with a number of other stations across the county including in Kettering, Rushden and Towcester.

Operations switched to the new state-of-the-art Weekley Wood Justice Centre police base off the A43.

‘Visible presence’ is a key priority

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “I want our police to be more accessible and visible in the town to prevent crime and put them at the heart of the communities they serve.

“Providing that visible presence is a key priority of my public safety plan for Northamptonshire and my recent visit to Corby with the Chief Constable reinforced how important that is.

"To deliver that plan, we are urgently considering a variety of different options to provide a new base for policing in Corby.”

Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet added: “I am totally committed to strengthening neighbourhood policing across the county. I know that local police officers have worked hard and built great relationships with the community in Corby, that was clear to me when I visited again recently.

“I will make sure that we have the right resources in the town to enable them to have the most positive impact on crime, anti-social behaviour and reassurance.”

A police spokesman said they expect to consider how the force can proceed with the policing base proposals by the end of March.