Holding the doors shut while a gang of teens tried to batter them down was not a scenario that one local shopkeeper had expected to face just a few months after he opened a trading card store in Corby.

But in December, James Hurrell found himself on the other side of the glass doors while yobs tried to get inside by kicking them.

Now shop owners in Corby who have been targeted by gangs of anti-social yobs have spoken out as police regain their grip on the issue.

The gangs, which have sometimes been dozens-strong, have again become a problem in the town over recent months, with officers using dispersal orders to try to move them on.

Sergeant Keely Cox and her team are making inroads on the anti-social behaviour that has blighted Corby town centre for months. Image: NW

Large groups with children as young as 12 have caused thousands of pounds of damage to several businesses in the town.

The Northants Telegraph toured the town with Corby neighbourhood police team’s Sergeant Keely Cox, who is one of those officers behind efforts by the authorities to stop the gangs in their tracks.

Local man James Hurrell, 22, started his trading cards and collectables business in the indoor market, before moving to a unit in Corporation Street less than a year ago. He told our reporter how children were inside his shop when a 17-year-old began trying to kick the doors and windows in, late one evening in December when he was running a Magic the Gathering event.

The teen had had an argument with another member of the public and began coming towards the shop.

Fledgling independent business Unified Cards, in Corporation Street, cannot afford the £14,000 bill it received to replace windows kicked out by a gang of youths in December. Image: NW

"There were a few of them and they started to kick all the windows to try to get in,” said James.

"There were a lot of threats being made at the people in the shop which included children and vulnerable adults.

"They were picking up shards of glass and saying ‘we’re going to stab you up’.

"There were 13-year-olds in here who didn’t understand what was going on. This is their safe space.”

James and another member of the public tried to hold the doors shut while the youngster outside tried to get in.

"Adrenaline took over because we didn’t want to get seriously injured,” said James.

He said that one of the security guards employed by Corby Town Centre stepped in to stop him being stabbed by a shard of glass.

Although James had comprehensive business insurance, a loophole meant it didn’t cover damage to eight external windows and frames so he was left facing a £14,000 bill to replace them, which, as a fledgling business owner, he couldn’t afford.

The town centre owners have allowed him to board the windows and a local graffiti artist has decorated them as a temporary measure.

The boy was charged with two assaults and criminal damage and given a nine month youth panel order and told to pay £350 in compensation.

"I don’t really see the point in that,” said James.

"The police put in a lot of work to charge him and then the justice system seems to let him get away with it. There’s no real consequences for him.”

On bonfire night up to 300 youths gathered in Corporation Street, throwing fireworks and causing a nuisance.

"They threw a firework into McDonald’s,” said Sergeant Cox.

"The footage of that incident was terrible.”

She said that a portion of the anti-social behaviour appears to be from boys trying desperately to impress girls.

"The boys’ behaviour changes when they have an audience. We put them in the police car and take them home,” said Sgt Cox.

"Most parents are receptive, but not all.”

It was after these incidents that Corby police again stepped up their efforts to try to put a stop to the behaviour. They launched Operation Alien which helped them gain extra resources. It meant they could increase uniformed and non-uniformed patrols and concentrate on crime hotspots.

In the past few months, nine young people have been arrested and dealt with including a girl of just 12 who was charged with assaulting a police officer. Police believe there is a core group of 30 young people who are involved in the issues.

Town centre security guard Jason Garry helped Unified Cards owner James Hurrell to fend off the youths that targeted his shop.

He has been in his role for two years.

Jason said: “You do get worried for your own safety sometimes.

"I’ve had people shove me around and the big groups can be intimidating.

"At Christmas we had 30 of them throwing flour around in B&M. They just went in and trashed the place and my colleague had to try to escort them out.

"The police are doing a great job but it’s frustrating when they get to court."

Sgt Cox said that the police work closely with security guards, sharing intelligence where necessary to prevent crime.

"They’re local people so they know the area and are aware of the persistent offenders,” she said.

"That local knowledge is really helpful.

"As part of Operation Alien we’ve started to encourage them, as well as business owners, to make sure they record every single incident so we can collate them all and build a picture. We can then take it to our tasking team to make sure we have enough resources on the ground.

"We’re taking a long-term, consistent approach to it and we’re starting to see the results.

"We start with low-level anti-social behaviour contracts and move on to arrests if the behaviour doesn’t stop. Then we’ve also seen some remands, charges and convictions.

"Some of them have already got bored of us taking them home so they’ve stopped coming to the town centre.”

Another business that has been repeatedly targeted is TJ’s Bar and Grill in George Street, which has had to remove its dining igloos after they were repeatedly targeted by the trouble-makers.

It meant they had to cancel bookings and have lost custom as a result.

The teens also removed tables and chairs from the igloos and took them to another location in the town centre, leaving young TJ’s staff scared for their safety.

Hair and beauty firm Alter Ego is also one of those that has suffered because of anti-social behaviour.

The shop in George Street is owned by Rachel Gent. She says that staff working in the evening have sometimes had to lock the doors to protect them from street drinkers who congregate under a canopy nearby.

While the Northants Telegraph reporter was out with officers, we witnessed one man urinating in a doorway and drinking an open can of beer in a no-alcohol area.

Rachel said: “It has an impact on the business because it puts off potential clients. When the customers are in here they look out at them and they do find it a bit scary.

"They get drunk and start fighting with one another.

"We had a scary incident where someone tried to get in and she was arrested.

"We’ve gone out and asked them if they mind moving a bit further down but they come here because they’re getting moved out of the town centre.

Sgt Cox said: “Because of these incidents and the fact they’re being reported we’ve now been able to extend our patrols further down George Street. It’s really key that businesses and local people continue to report all the incidents they see so that we can target our resources.

"We know that the force is looking at options to reopen a police station here and I’m sure it would be something that would be welcomed by the neighbourhood officers.”

- The Northants Telegraph is backing a campaign by MP Lee Barron for new police station and response team for Corby. You can sign the petition here.