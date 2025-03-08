Two Corby boys appear in court over ongoing town centre violence and serious criminal damage

Corby Town centre/National World

Two Corby boys who are alleged to be at the centre of long-standing criminal behaviour in the town centre have appeared before a court.

The pair are believed to be part of a group that has caused serious issues for traders and shoppers in recent months.

Neither can be named because of their ages.

The first boy is just 13 and has denied a string of charges against him. They include’ burglary at Kingswood Community Centre on February 11; criminal damage at Kingswood Primary Academy on February 8; assault by beating in relation to an incident in Queen’s Square on December 10; criminal damage in relation to an incident at a business in George Street on December 4; arson in relation to a £616 of damage caused to an electrical box in Willow Place on October 10; a public order offence in relation to an incident in New Post Office Square on September 14; criminal damage in relation to £350 of damage caused to tables at Bewiched in Queen’s Square on September 12

He appeared before magistrates on March 4 and was bailed to appear on March 18

The second boy, who is 17, appeared in court at the end of February to plead guilty to three offences which included causing £14,000 of criminal damage at Unified Cards in Corporation Street after smashing eight windowpanes and causing damage to the interior of the shop; assault against two men on the same date.

He was referred to the youth panel for nine months and will have to pay £350 in compensation.