‘Dodge city without a sheriff’ - campaign for a Corby police station gathers momentum

The campaign for Corby’s own police station has won the support of business and people from across Corby.

Backed by this newspaper, Corby MP Lee Barron is aiming to get the town its own police station after the previous one closed in 2017.

Our reporters have learned that local police officers are warmly in favour of a new station in the town, and that sites are already being considered by force bosses.

Neighbourhood officers are presently based in the fourth floor of the Cube and a front counter is open for only limited hours. 999 response teams travel from Kettering in an emergency.

Paul Balmer and Judy Caine sign Lee Barron’s police station petition in Corby. Image: LB

Since his election last year, Mr Barron has campaigned on the issue, and he discovered that people answering bail were being asked to take selfies at the closed police counter to prove they’d turned up.

The issue was raised again by Mr Barron in Parliament last night (Monday, March 10) during the second reading of the Crime and Policing Bill.

He told MPs: “Our communities deserve to feel safe. On our streets, in our homes and in our shops.

“The profile, presence and perception of our police needs to be restored.

“In Corby our police station was closed down in 2017 so the perception was that the police were gone.

“Our dedicated response unit was also moved out the same time.

“That’s not good enough for the people of Corby and East Northants.

“Many have lost faith. Why? Because for over a decade they’ve been let down. They call 999 and no-one shows up. They report a crime and nothing happens. They see criminals getting away with it again and again.

”When you cut policing, crime goes up and everybody pays the price.”

Many town centre businesses, including McDonalds, TJ Bar and Grill, BHF, Subway, Unified Cards and The Savoy Independent Cinema signed up to the campaign after being hit in recent months by anti-social behaviour.

Signing a petition created by Mr Barron, co-chairman of Oakley Vale Community Association Paul Balmer said: “The decimation of police visibility in Corby is a great cause for local concern amongst our community.

“Policing is in many ways a matter of ‘presence’. Visibility reassures residents and discourages potential criminals.

“Visibility declares ‘accountability’ and suggests the first duty of a police service should be crime prevention.

“Five years ago we had PCSOs on a regular beat we had a community dialogue and much crime prevention – this has all but disappeared.

“Currently ‘Police in fast cars from Kettering’ are always too late and after the fact.

“A bobby on the street says ‘we are here and we care for this community.’

“Speeding cars, burglary and domestic abuse are all increasing. Calling 999 recently I was told to ‘expect a response in two or three days.

“Our new MP has suggested and supported the community’s very logical idea that a police station in England’s fastest growing town is a declaration of presence and authority.

"Corby sadly is currently perceived as ‘Dodge City without a sheriff’.

“A police station says, ‘we are here and we will prevent crime’.

“As an elected representative of Corby’s newest community I support our MP’s call for a visible police bricks and mortar.”