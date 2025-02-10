Corby’s MP says he is fighting hard to get a dedicated police station back in the town for the first time in seven years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former police station in Elizabeth Street was shut down in 2017 and since then, neighbourhood officers have worked out of a privately-rented office in the Cube. A public enquiries desk is only open for a limited amount of time, two days a week, with people answering bail told to take selfies to prove they turned up.

The response team – mobilised after a 999 call – comes from Kettering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Mr Barron says that this set-up is simply not good enough for Corby’s 70,000 population and he’s started a campaign – backed by this newspaper and Corby Town Council – to return a proper police station to the town.

A campaign has been launched to return a police station to Corby. Images: House of Commons / National World

And Northamptonshire Police leaders have responded positively, with the news that they are actively considering how policing in Corby can be more accessible.

Mr Barron told the Northants Telegraph: “The police station closed down and was replaced by an enquiries desk that is only open two days a week. That’s just not good enough for Corby.

"We want a police station back in this town, with a 24-hour response team based here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s a perception in Corby that the police are remote, and that means people believe they can behave in whatever way they want.”

Lee Barron at the police desk in the Corby Cube, which is only open two days each week. Image: Northants Telegraph

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone and Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet issued a joint statement to this newspaper which said: “Visible and accessible local policing is at the heart of my public safety plan for Northamptonshire.

“The Chief Constable and I share an absolute commitment to putting police officers in the heart of the communities they serve and making it easier for the public to contact their police.

“We have already reopened the front office at Campbell Square police station in Northampton to make it more accessible to the public, and we are actively looking at ways to give Northamptonshire Police a stronger presence in the county’s other major towns – Corby is high on the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Across the county, this could be through shared hubs with other organisations, seeking innovative ways of engaging the community, or by opening new facilities of our own, and we will balance the needs of the community with the operational demands of policing.

“We are working on this as fast as we can to ensure police officers are visible and accessible in the heart of neighbourhoods across the county.

“The Chief Constable and I have a planned visit to Corby in the next few weeks and have been in touch with Lee Barron’s office to ask for his involvement.”

Mr Barron raised the issue in Parliament with Commons leader Lucy Powell MP on Thursday (February 6). He said: “The police station in Corby was closed down in 2017. It was replaced by a policing hub on the second floor of a public building, and that hub is now open for only two days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People on bail are asked to take selfies to demonstrate that they are meeting their bail conditions. Frankly, that is not good enough for the people of Corby. Public perception of local policing has been shattered, and there is now a view that local police are somewhat remote. Will the Leader of the House support my campaign to bring a police station and a dedicated response unit back to Corby, to return to true local policing?

Ms Powell replied: “We have to be honest that a phenomenal number of police stations were closed under the previous Conservative Government, and that community policing was left on its knees.

"We are determined to fix that, which is why we are bringing in more neighbourhood police officers and more police community support officers so that people can feel reassured by having police out on the beat.”

Corby Town Council says it will work alongside Mr Barron on the campaign. Leader Cllr Mark Pengelly said: “We have a brilliant policing team here in Corby who put in 100 per cent, but we’re in a position where there’s no police station here in a town of 70,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I speak to people who sometimes have been involved in serious incidents and the police don’t respond for two or three days. The people of Corby deserve better.”

The police station was shut in 2017 under Conservative Police Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold, despite repeated assurances from his predecessor Adam Simmonds and MP Tom Pursglove that the Elizabeth Street station would not close.

Back in 2014, when the closure was first rumoured, the then Labour MP Andy Sawford raised the issue in the House of Commons.

But Mr Pursglove – then the Parliamentary candidate – said he had received a pledge from Mr Simmonds over the future of the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pursglove said: “In light of comments recently made in the House of Commons by the local Labour MP about the future of Corby Police Station, I have met with Adam Simmonds to try and clarify the situation.

I asked Adam: “The Corby MP has said in the House of Commons that Corby Police Station might be closing. What is the actual situation?”

In response, Adam said: “The facts are that Corby Police Station is not closing and anyone that says differently is worrying people for no reason.”

The PCC subsequently closed most of the publicly-accessible police stations across the whole county.