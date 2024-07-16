Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been nearly four years since a group of old pals in Corby were unmasked as members of a gang who set up a £24,000 cocaine deal.

These were prominent members of Corby’s community, each well-known in their own right.

‘Major’ Encrochat dealer Alex McConnell, the owner of a successful garage that he used as a cover for his underworld dealings; his armed robber pal Darren Lafferty who found God after his release from prison then courted publicity for his fundraising activities; and Ted Shephard who was the face behind the bar at Corby Town FC.

But after they were caught doing a deal in an undercover sting, their long-standing relationship began to fracture. McConnell, of Stanion Lane, admitted running a major conspiracy to flood Corby with drugs from Liverpool back in 2021.

Ted Shephard and Darren Lafferty. Image: National World

Lafferty, 50, and Shephard, 40, denied their roles and were due to stand trial.

It’s been 1,239 days since the men first appeared before magistrates on conspiracy charges. And while waiting to hear their fate, the group fell out spectacularly, and publicly.

Yesterday’s (July 15) sentencing hearing – which finally took place after long delays in the court system – was told that Shephard had been the first ‘domino’ to fall and plead guilty. This led the other men to also enter their own guilty pleas.

It was then that the schism between the men became obvious. Lafferty had his fury written all over his face after Shephard changed his plea. There was a stand-off outside the court room and a refusal of one of the defendants to leave the dock.

Cocaine found in a Jaguar being driven by Davis in Cottingham. Image: Northants Police

Corby Town FC backlash

As soon as the Northants Telegraph story was published, there was a huge backlash from Corby Town fans, angry that their clubhouse had become part of a murky drugs plot.

Shephard had been handed a stake in the clubhouse in August 2023, just a few months before his trial was due to start.

Back in 2011 Lafferty was jailed for a bungled armed robbery in Peterborough. Image: Northants Telegraph

Just weeks before the start of the hearing, Shephard was speaking publicly in the venue about trying to raise awareness of knife crime in Corby.

He had led the club to believe he would protest his innocence at trial and would be acquitted.

Club chairman Stevie Noble issued a public statement and the directors sacked Shephard with immediate effect. He was also told to relinquish his stake in The Clubhouse.

It has now been turned back over to the club’s owner Paul Glass.

In a statement to this newspaper, the stakeholders at The Steel Bar, which was renamed by fans in the wake of the previous court hearing, said: “We are thankful this previous episode in the bar’s history is coming to an end.

“While we believe we always acted in good faith with the previous incumbent, we’ve taken sensible steps and actions, including bringing the bar back under the club’s wing, via a volunteer committee, to ensure this doesn’t happen again and give us more oversight.

“The Steel Bar is currently in the process of being refreshed and rebranded, with all future profits going to help the football club achieve its goals on the football pitch. Recent gigs with Bad Manners and Sham 69, along with opening for a summer-long schedule of sports including all UK teams within Euro 2024, give an indication of what the newly renamed bar is striving towards.”

‘These so-called criminals folding like deck chairs’

Meanwhile, a furious Darren Lafferty posted an angry Facebook rant back in December, claiming that ‘for the second time in his life’ he had to ‘go guilty to a crime that I did not commit’. This was despite the fact that he had played a ‘significant’ role in the conspiracy, according to the sentencing judge, and had greased the wheels between two drug gangs to allow the deal to take place.

"Am not saying am an angel,” he added.

“These so-called criminals folding like deck chairs. Selfish doesn’t even come close. Towns (sic) going down hill fast.

"Jail again for what? Introducing people and getting thrown under a bus. No financial gain. Nothing to do with me. No drugs no money.”

His pals posted public comments under his post including: “Both the little b**tards need seeing to.”

He then posted a hate-filled rant to his 3,000 Facebook friends, directed at a Northants Telegraph reporter who had been in court to watch the events unfold.

He said that he ‘hoped he was around to see karma take its place’. His followers called her an ‘animal’, a ‘hussy’, a ‘heartless ba**ard, a ‘b*tch’, a ‘rat’, ‘scum’ and worse.

Lafferty objected to the brief mention in our December story of the fundraising he had done in memory of his son who died suddenly in 2014.

Ten years for armed robbery

But Lafferty had himself used the fundraising as a cloak of respectability to provide cover for the criminal activity he was involved in. He had consistently sought publicity during his drive to provide defibrillators for schools in Corby over several years. He used the fundraising as the main feature of his mitigation in open court.

This newspaper had repeatedly publicised Lafferty’s efforts and so it was important that we retrospectively highlighted the contradiction between his public persona and his private life.

After he had been charged and appeared in court, Lafferty organised another fundraiser for the family of his pal Wes Brown, killed during the botched burglary of a Corby trap house. Lafferty was given the use of Corby Town FC for the event, which raised £5,000.

There is nothing to suggest that Lafferty’s fundraising activities were anything other than legitimate or were connected to the drug conspiracy, and defibrillators were given to every school in the town as well as several junior football clubs and pubs.

Back in 2011, Lafferty was jailed for ten years alongside three others for a bungled robbery at GPSK in Peterborough. Members of staff were tied up by the gang armed with a sledgehammer, crowbars and an axe. But they escaped and raised the alarm, before the gang got away with a safe containing £3,000.

After he was released from prison, and the tragic death of his son, he began posting on Facebook about God and his links with the church. He even befriended the Vicar of Corby. Unfortunately, it later emerged that Lafferty was simultaneously involved in the Corby Town drugs plot.

He was also spotted in court supporting his friend Adel Chouhaib at the first day of his trial in connection with an alleged burglary plot. That trial collapsed and will be resurrected in 2025.

He has most recently been raising money for his uncle whose house was hit by an arson attack.

‘Man up and do your bird’

In the build-up to the men’s crown court appearances, this newspaper was contacted by associates of McConnell, Lafferty and Shephard to ask us to leave key details out of our reporting. We did not do so.

At yesterday’s hearing it was clear that relations between the group had not improved. Lafferty’s family laughed as Shephard’s barrister tried to persuade the judge to suspend his sentence.

Last year, because of the time he has already spent on remand, McConnell was given day release from prison and has since been spotted in Corby.

At McConnell’s sentencing hearing in 2021, the court was told that the he had boasted on the secret network EncroChat that he had a ‘team’ in Corby, a ‘straight’ partner with links to Corby Town Football Club, and contacts in Dubai and South America.

As soon as he had the chance, he took the opportunity to post an explosive rant on Facebook which was shared widely around Corby. In it, he said Lafferty had ‘known exactly what he was getting into’ and said he and others had ‘turned on (Shephard) like a pack of dogs’.

He added: “Don’t even bother with your b***ocks ‘I’ve dropped you in it’.

“You’re already in it and have been for years. Stop treating everyone like they’re stupid.

"Man up and do your bird and stop banging on and driving everyone mad about how unjust it’s been for you and your family.”

-Darren Jason Lafferty of York Road and Snatchill Close, Corby, was given 30 months in prison for conspiracy to supply cocaine. Edward (Ted) James Shephard of Babbage Crescent, Jay Road and Pascal Close, Corby, was given a 32 month sentence.

Their co-conspirator James Davis, 35, was given five years in jail and his father-in-law Marcus Brown, 65, both of High Road, Guyhirn, Wisbech, was jailed for 30 months.

Speaking afterwards, senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Darren Brown of East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “The drug supply operation run by Alexander McConnell was large scale and sophisticated, with the group using a variety of tactics to try to disguise what they were doing.

“Our painstaking investigation saw us piece together the evidence to prove each man’s role and involvement in the conspiracy, leading to their eventual guilty pleas.

“Drug dealing on this scale is serious and involves enormous amounts of money, and we will always go after those responsible to ensure they face justice for their crimes.

“EMSOU remains committed to tackling drug harm as one of Northamptonshire Police’s matters of priority, and I’m pleased to see this commitment recognised by the courts with these robust custodial sentences.

“Finally I would like to thank all those involved in our investigations for their dedication and hard work, which have paid off in these guilty pleas and significant jail terms.”