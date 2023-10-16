Corby murder victim's brother speaks of 'crucifying' effect of knife crime and efforts to stop another 'un-needed' death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been more than 20 years since Lee Wright was murdered on a night out with his mates in a Corby pub – stabbed to death with two kitchen knives.

As those who knew and loved Lee gather to mark what would have been his 40th birthday, his brother Jack thinks more young people than ever are carrying blades.

Lee’s friend Ted Shepherd, who will host the free-to-attend party at The Club House in Corby, has also spoken of his concerns that knife crime is on the rise.

Jack Wright and inset family photo of Lee

Jack Wright was only nine-years-old when his brother was killed and admits he’s had to cope with incredibly difficult circumstances but has been helped by Lee’s friend group.

Speaking in public for the first time about his brother’s death, Jack said: “It’s been crucifying. I was nine when it happened. Every year since we have gone out together and we talk about Lee all the time.

“When I’m with Lee’s friends, every single time over the years I have felt that part of Lee is there.”

Jack loved spending time with his older brother – Lee treated his kid brother with the usual sibling disdain – but after his death Jack learnt Lee’s true feelings.

A party to mark what would have been Lee's 40th birthday will be held at The Club House in Corby

He said: “He was a ‘normal’ older brother. He was a wind-up merchant but he was also kind. From speaking to Lee’s friends I found out how much he loved me."

Jack’s most cherished memory of Lee was just the two brothers walking in the countryside with dog Bruno.

He said: “I always craved Lee’s attention. When we had that time together, I have that as a memory.”

Ted Shepherd behind the bar of The Club House in Corby was friends with Lee Wright

After Lee’s death Jack says he had to ‘grow up very fast’ and used his brother's grieving mates as a ‘comfort blanket’ to help him cope.

Ted helped direct a future career for Jack by taking him on trips in his truck on night runs around the country. Jack’s love of lorries resulted in becoming the managing director of his own company, Rose Aggregates.

Jack, 31, said: “I was going down the wrong direction from the age of about 12 to 20 but my love of trucks gave me the ambition. It had a positive effect."

As well as running the company father-of-two Jack goes into schools and prisons to talk about the terrible consequences of knife crime.

Sharlene Lynch from Hearts of Young People works in Corby to provide activities and facilities

He said: “For me it’s about understanding why did this happen? What could have prevented that? If you carry a knife you are going to end up using it. It’s such an un-needed crime. You’re never going to get over it. No-one knows that impact it has. It’s not just for your family, it’s the other families. It has a massive ripple effect.

"After Lee’s death, there seemed to be an effect. People didn’t carry knives, now it’s back.”

Joining forces to highlight the issue with Jack and Ted is Sharlene Lynch of Hearts of Young People, a youth club founded in the weeks after the stabbing of Corby teen Rayon Pennycook.

Ted said: “We want to raise awareness of knife crime, to make them think. It affects everyone.

“Lee was the life of the party. He was fun to be around. He was very loyal and he would always look after his mates. It’s been hard – 22 years on and it feels like yesterday, it still feels fresh."

A recent report by the Northamptonshire Children’s Trust Youth Offending Service (YOS) has revealed the number of young people in Northamptonshire committing violent offences and found in possession of offensive weapons has increased.

Drug and knife crime has also been creeping back up in Northamptonshire, with the number of young people found in possession of a blade or knife in the first half of the year at an all-time high since 2017-18. There has also been a marked increase in the amount 10-15-year-olds as well as 17+ serious youth violence incidents in recent years.

Hearts of Young People, set up by Sharlene Lynch has provided activities for teenagers across Corby.

Set up following the murder of Rayon Pennycook in May 2021, Sharlene hopes to engage young people in Corby with a new project teaching discipline and community through boxing run in collaboration with Corby ABC.

She added: “There’s a lack of provision. The young people don’t feel protected. We’ve got to look at why they carry knives. Young people are left to find their own sense of belonging. They are left to fend for themselves. Because of the cuts we don’t have the facilities. Corby has a real sense of community and we’re working together to bring the community together. Boxing provides discipline and self-defence skills.”

Doors of the Club House in Corby open at 7pm on Friday, October 20 with a special surprise guest being welcomed on stage at 10pm.

Donations will be taken on the night to support the fundraising efforts for Corby firefighter Hilmi Say who is battling stage four cancer.