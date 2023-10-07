Free party to mark murdered Corby teenager Lee Wright's 40th birthday to highlight knife crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Family and friends of a Corby teenager murdered in an Old Village pub will come together to mark what would have been his 40th birthday.

The free-to-attend event will celebrate the life of Lee Wright who was stabbed and killed in the toilets of The White Hart after watching a televised World Cup match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee’s mum Esther, helped by his childhood friend Ted Shepherd, will host the party at The Clubhouse live music venue and sports bar where Ted is the manager.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clubhouse Corby will host a party for what would have been Lee Wright's 40th birthday

Ted said: "Lee was a party animal. One of his favourite tracks was Castles In The Sky. He’d listen to it all the time. He loved it. We have organised a special surprise for the evening.”

Lee was 18 when he was stabbed and killed after watching a televised World Cup match on June 7, 2002.

Newcastle United FC fan Lee had watched the game with his football-mad mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Lee briefly left his friends to use the toilet he was attacked receiving ten wounds to his hands, face, neck and a fatal blow to his chest.

A family photo of Lee Wright/Esther Wright

Thomas McKinnon, 20, who had been armed with a bread knife and a kitchen knife, was sentenced to life imprisonment for Lee’s murder, serving ten years.

Six months after his release, in 2013, McKinnon hanged himself.

Organisers would like guests to wear the black and white strip of Lee’s favourite team – the same dress code for his funeral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ted said: “We’d like everyone to wear their Newcastle United tops – I can still fit into mine but it’s tight!”

Doors open at 7pm with the surprise guest on stage at 10pm. Donations will be taken on the night to support the fundraising efforts for Corby firefighter Hilmi Say who is battling stage four cancer.

The event on Friday October 20, will also raise awareness of Esther’s anti-knife crime message.

Co-organiser Emma Wilkie, said: “Lee would have been 40 this year which would have been a big milestone. All his friends and family are struggling with it, so we have put our heads together and come up with doing a party for him on the night of his 40th birthday – we want to keep knife crime awareness in the middle of it.”