The club said he had ‘maintained his innocence’

Drug dealer Ted Shephard behind the bar of The Clubhouse at Corby Town FC.

Corby Town Football Club have fired their clubhouse manager after he admitted being part of a conspiracy to deal Class-A drugs.

Ted Shephard, 39, had been due to face a three-week trial at Northampton Crown Court on Monday after denying a conspiracy to deal cocaine in Corby. The court had previously heard how the plotters had met at Corby Town’s Clubhouse.

But at the last minute, he changed his plea to guilty.

This afternoon (Wednesday, December 6) club chairman Stevie Noble released a statement saying that Shephard had told them he was innocent, which is why he kept his job during the three-year lead up to the trial.

The statement read: “Corby Town Football Club's Board of Directors expresses its profound disappointment in light of recent developments surrounding the legal case involving the former clubhouse manager, Ted Shephard, as reported in the news today.

“Upon learning about the incident involving the clubhouse, the club wishes to clarify its position in the matter. The individual in question faced charges related to the intent to supply class A drugs and consistently maintained his innocence. As a club, we respected the legal process and allowed justice to take its course, standing by the defendant due to his not guilty plea.

“However, the situation has evolved, and we have been made aware that the defendant has changed his plea to guilty prior to the trial's commencement. Consequently, and with immediate effect, the individual has been removed from his position as clubhouse manager.

“Corby Town Football Club is deeply committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability. Incidents of this nature are not in alignment with the values we hold dear. The club will not tolerate any actions that compromise the well-being and safety of our community, members, and stakeholders.

“We wish to reassure our supporters and the wider community that we remain fully dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive environment at Corby Town Football Club. Our focus remains on the sport we all love and the shared passion that unites us.”

In his statement, Mr Noble did not address the reasons why Shephard was allowed to purchase a stake in the clubhouse earlier this year making him part-owner of the business with director Paul Glass.

The clubhouse runs its own club nights and is also responsible for serving alcohol on matchdays at Corby Town home games.

