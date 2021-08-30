Man found dead at same Kettering home as victim of alleged murder named

A man who was found dead in the same Kettering home as the 22-year-old victim of an alleged murder has been named.

Northamptonshire Police has today (August 30) named the man found dead in the property in Slate Drive, off Warren Hill in Kettering, as 41-year-old Benjamin Green.

Officers were called to the home around lunchtime on Friday (August 27) following concern for the welfare of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, who was also found dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people were found dead in a property in Slate Drive, Kettering.

Detectives are treating 22-year-old Ms Durdant-Hollamby's death as murder. They are not, however, looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Ms Durdant-Hollamby, from Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, was named yesterday (August 29) and her family released a tribute to their 'kind, caring, thoughtful' 'daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece'.

The force's major crime investigation team believe the pair were in a relationship and are working to establish 'as much as possible' about the circumstances in which they died.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Nicole Main, said: “While we await a formal identification of Benjamin, we have taken the step of naming him today with the support of his family.

Slate Drive, Kettering.

“We understand he and Maddie had been in a relationship, and are working to establish as much as is possible about the circumstances in which they died."

Both families are being supported by specially-trained officers.