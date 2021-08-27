Neighbours puzzled as house on 'quiet' Kettering estate taped off by police

Neighbours living near a Kettering crime scene say they are puzzled by an incident which has seen a house taped off.

Northamptonshire Police are at the scene in Slate Drive, on a new estate near Warren Hill, where several officers are investigating.

Neighbours reported that there was a large police presence from lunchtime today (Friday, August 27) with up to ten patrol cars outside a detached house.

Officers are guarding the scene

A police cordon has been set up around a home including the walled garden and shared garaging area.

One neighbour said: "I think it's something quite bad. There were about 15 officers here. They were paring everywhere."

Another woman had returned to the street to find the police cars parked everywhere. She had asked the police what was going on but was not told anything.

She said: "They are not saying a word. I got back here at about 2pm and the police were everywhere."

The property in Slate Drive has been sealed off

The homes on the Boughton Grange estate have been occupied for the last two years.

Residents expressed their shock seeing the number of police cars in the area.

One said: "It's absolutely not good news whatever it is. They (police) haven't said anything to me."

Another neighbour had been alerted to the incident by her partner.

Officers outside the house in Slate Drive

She said: "I don't talk to the neighbours much. My partner messaged me at about 1.30pm to tell me police were everywhere. It's normally pretty quiet around here. It's the first time I've seen a police car here."

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with an incident in Slate Drive, Kettering.

"More information will be released as enquiries progress."