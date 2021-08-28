Police believe two bodies found in Kettering home to be ‘contained incident’

Police officers investigating an incident where two people were found dead in a Kettering home believe it be a ‘contained incident’.

Nothamptonshire Police were called to an address in Slate Drive, off Warren Hill, in Kettering around lunchtime yesterday (August 27) over a welfare concern.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found inside the property, the force confirmed.

The scene of the incident in Slate Drive, Kettering.

Detectives have today (August 28) released a new statement to say they believe the incident to 'contained'.

They have also reassured the community that they are 'not looking for anyone else' in connection with the incident, at this time.

Detective Inspector Nicole Main, of the major crime investigation team, said: “At this stage we believe this to be a contained incident, and would like to offer the reassurance to the local community that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with these two deaths.

“Our fast-paced and extensive investigation continues and our teams are working extremely hard to establish the circumstances of this incident.

Forensics at the scene today (August 28).

"If anyone has any information they believe could be relevant to our enquiries, please call us on 101 or submit it via our online portal.”

The team is working to identify the two deceased and post mortems are being performed.

Further updates are expected tomorrow (Sunday, August 29).

The team has also set up an online portal where relevant information, including CCTV and dashcam footage can be submitted. Find the portal here.