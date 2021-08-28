Officers investigating deaths of man and woman found in Kettering home launch fresh appeal
A forensics tent has been set up outside the address where two bodies were found yesterday (August 27)
Police officers investigating the deaths of a two people found in a Kettering home have launched a fresh appeal for information.
Northamptonshire Police were called to Slate Drive, off Warren Hill, in Kettering around lunchtime yesterday (August 27) due to concern for welfare.
Neighbours reported seeing a large police presence of around ten patrol cars, before forensic investigators were seen at the scene later in the afternoon.
The force later confirmed that the body of a man and a woman were found inside.
Today (August 28) a forensic tent has been set up outside the property as a 'large-scale' investigation is underway.
Now the major incident team running the investigation has launched a fresh appeal for information.
An online portal has been set up referring to the incident and anyone with information, including relevant CCTV and smart doorbell footage, is asked to submit it here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM21D79-PO1.
Enquiries to confirm the identity of the two people are underway, as are post mortem exams, and further information will be released when available.
Information can also be shared by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident number 21000498738.