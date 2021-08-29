Maddie Durdant-Hollamby. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

A murder investigation has been launched by police as the woman found dead in a Kettering home has been named.

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, aged 22, from Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, was found dead in a property in Slate Drive, off Warren Hill in Kettering on Friday (August 27).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slate Drive, Kettering.

Officers working on the major investigation have tonight (Sunday August 29) confirmed they are treating Maddie's death as murder.

Detectives have not made any arrests and have confirmed they are not looking for anyone further in connection with their enquiries. They also say they have not found any known background of domestic violence.

Maddie’s family have released a photo and a tribute, and are being supported by specially-trained officers from the force’s major crime investigation team.

The family said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

“Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable.

“She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.

“Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met. A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming.

“Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did.”

Senior investigating officer detective inspector Nicole Main added: “First and foremost I offer my condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues of Maddie.

"This case is exceptionally tragic and our team has been working over the past 48 hours to establish the circumstances that have led to the deaths of these two people.

“Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was a young woman with a bright future ahead of her, and we are making sure her family are fully supported as we work to answer their questions about how she came to lose her life.

“Our investigation has found no known background of domestic abuse in this case so far, but we continue to appeal to anyone with any information they believe to be relevant to our enquiries to contact us as soon as possible.

“The thoughts of all in our team, and across the force, are with the family and friends of both of those who have died."

Formal identification of the man found at the property is expected to be carried out by the middle of the coming week. Until this process is complete, Northamptonshire Police cannot name him.