Inquest set to open after Marta killed in Kettering

Marta Chmielecka

An inquest into the death of Marta Chmielecka will open this week after she was killed in Kettering.

Police found the 31-year-old's body when they forced entry to a house in Wood Street at midday on October 19.

Pawel Chmielecki, 38, of Wood Street, has since been charged with her murder.

The inquest into Marta's death will be opened by assistant coroner Hassan Shah at 9.30am on Thursday (November 4) at Sessions House in Northampton.

Detectives believe Marta may have been killed on the evening of October 15, days before they found her body.

Neighbours spoke of their shock after hearing of her death and said Wood Street was 'relatively quiet'.

One woman, who did not want to be named, added: "I was shocked when I read it on the news.

"I couldn't believe it - I've not seen any trouble since I moved here."

An online fundraiser was set up to help Marta's devastated family get their daughter back to Poland so she can be buried in her home county.

It aimed to raise £7,000 for repatriation costs and has currently seen a total of £7,180 donated, beating its target.

The page, which is in Polish, has roughly been translated into English and pays tribute to the 'very friendly and kind young girl' who always had a smile on her face.

It says: "Her sudden death shocked everyone.

"Her parents really want their daughter to be buried in her beloved country where she was born, however this amount exceeds their financial capacity.

"We [are] trying to raise money to help them in this horrible and very sad situation.