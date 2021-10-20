Kettering street in shock after woman murdered

Forensics officers arriving at the scene today

Residents of a Kettering street where a woman was murdered yesterday have spoken of their shock after the horrific incident.

Police remain at the scene in Wood Street this morning (Wednesday) with a team of forensic officers arriving just after 10am to comb a house for evidence.

The body of the 31-year-old victim, who has not been named, was found inside the house at about midday yesterday after police forced entry.

Police in Wood Street this morning

A 38-year-old man, who officers are treating as a suspect, was found with serious injuries and is currently being treated at hospital.

It's believed a couple moved into the house in the terraced street three or four months ago, but neighbours said they didn't know them.

Andre Oliveira, who lives nearby with his partner and daughter, said a couple living there would often have people round for drinks but that they never spoke to them apart from the odd 'hi'.

He said the area is relatively quiet, except for some drug dealing and the odd drunk, and was shocked that such a violent incident had taken place just a few yards from his home.

Police in Wood Street this morning

He said: "I have lived in Kettering for quite a few years and have seen many things but nothing like this here.

"We are quite worried. Until we know what actually went on you just don't know what will happen."

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, came home to find police everywhere and the street taped off.

He said: "Kettering is getting worse."

Marcus Sharman, who has lived in Wood Street for 20 years, was stunned when he found out a woman had been murdered.

He said: "You do not expect it to happen so close to your house."

And another woman, who did not want to be named, added: "I was shocked when I read it on the news. I couldn't believe it - I've not seen any trouble since I moved here."

Today a beat officer remains outside the house with two police vehicles present. Officers are expected to remain there all day but a cordon has been lifted.

One eyewitness said they saw a car being taken away on a low loader by police at about 6pm last night.

A police spokesman said enquiries are progressing at a fast pace to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Inspector Pete Long said: “First of all I want to express my condolences to the family and friends of this woman who are all going through an unimaginably difficult and distressing time.

"Specially trained officers have been sent to support them and we will do everything in our power to get them justice."