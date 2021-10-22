How you can help devastated family bring Marta home after Kettering murder

Marta Chmielecka

More than £3,500 has been donated to help the devastated family of Kettering murder victim Marta Chmielecka.

Marta, 31, was found dead in a house in Wood Street on Tuesday lunchtime (October 19) after police forced entry.

A 38-year-old man, who was also found inside with serious injuries, has since been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Police at the scene on Wednesday morning

Detectives believe Marta may have been dead since Friday night (October 15) and continue to investigate the circumstances of her death.

Marta was born in Poland and had lived in Kettering for a number of years..

Her parents want their daughter to be buried in her country of birth but cannot afford the cost of repatriation.

An online fundraising page has been set up to try and raise £7,000 to help them - and has already hit more than half of its target within 24 hours through more than 120 donations.

The page, which is in Polish, has roughly been translated into English and pays tribute to the 'very friendly and kind young girl' who always had a smile on her face.

It says: "Her sudden death shocked everyone.

"Her parents really want their daughter to be buried in her beloved country where she was born, however this amount exceeds their financial capacity.

"We [are] trying to raise money to help them in this horrible and very sad situation.

"All raised money will be sent to Marta’s family."

To donate, click here.Police cordoned the street off on Tuesday with forensics officers combing a house for evidence. A vehicle was also removed from the street by police on a low loader.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Pete Long, said: "I am still appealing for anyone who was in Wood Street between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday, October 15, to come forward, as they may have information that could help us.

"Even if you think you saw nothing, if you were in the area between these times, please contact us.

“Specially trained officers continue to support Marta’s family and we remain determined to get her justice.”

Police are satisfied that this is a contained incident and that there is no wider risk to members of the public.

Extra foot patrols continue to take place in the local area to reassure the community.

Neighbours spoke of their shock at the incident earlier this week.

Marcus Sharman, who has lived in Wood Street for 20 years, said: "You do not expect it to happen so close to your house."