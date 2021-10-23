Kettering murder: Man, 38, charged in connection with Marta killing

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a 31-year-old woman was found in a Wood Street address in Kettering on Tuesday (October 19).

A 38-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Marta Chmielecka who was found dead in a Kettering home.

Pawel Chmielecki, of Wood Street, Kettering, has been charged with murder after the body of a woman was found in the Wood Street home on Tuesday lunchtime (October 19).

When officers forced entry Pawel Chmielecki was also found inside the property with serious injuries. He was treated in hospital and later arrested on Friday (October 22).

The victim has been named as Marta Chmielecka. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

The victim was named by Northamptonshire Police as 31-year-old Kettering woman Marta Chmielecka.

Devastating further details from detectives revealed Marta could have been dead for days before her body was found.

Neighbours and the community were left shocked by the incident in what they say is a 'relatively quiet' area.

An online fundraiser has also been set up to help Marta's family get their daughter back to Poland so she can be buried in her home county. Donate to the fundraiser here.

Pawel Chmielecki will appear before magistrates in Northampton on Monday, October 25 to face his charge.

Officers are still appealing for anyone who was in Wood Street between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday, October 15, to come forward.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Pete Long, said: "I am still appealing for anyone who was in Wood Street between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday, October 15, to come forward, as they may have information that could help us.

"Even if you think you saw nothing, if you were in the area between these times, please contact us.

“Specially trained officers continue to support Marta’s family and we remain determined to get her justice."