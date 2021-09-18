Corby stabbing: ‘That poor boy is in hospital, and for what?’

An armed police officer stands guard at a house metres from the scene of the stabbing

As a boy lies in hospital after being stabbed in a residential Corby street in broad daylight yesterday (Friday, September 17), the Kingswood community has reacted with an outpouring of sympathy, anger and upset at the incident that happened right on their doorstep.

The 17-year-old local boy, who we are not naming, was discovered bleeding in an alleyway that runs between two properties in Ripley Walk on the tough Kingswood estate, one of the country’s most deprived areas.

Last night he was said to be in a serious condition in hospital after being flown from the scene in the air ambulance minutes after the attack.

Police were called to the Kingswood estate at 2.10pm yesterday

Armed police officers immediately flooded the area and were seen with police dogs at the rear of a home just a few metres away in Epsom Walk.

Locals told the Northants Telegraph they knew the boy and that the attack had come after a ‘tense’ summer.

One local mum who only wished to be identified by her first name, Estelle, said: “I fear for my children living here. They shouldn’t have to come home from school to find blood on the floor and the police on the doorstep.

The air ambulance landed about 15 metres from where the boy was found bleeding

“How can I shield them from this? I feel like crying. That poor boy is in hospital and for what?

”It has been tense here for the whole of summer. You feel worried walking past these groups of kids.”

One man who has lived in the street for 30 years, said: “There are police with guns standing here on the street on a Friday afternoon.

“The boy was just lying there by the bins. Just a kid. It’s so sad. It’s happening so often now. The kids need something to do.”

The teen was found in this alleyway between two homes in Ripley Walk

A march to highlight the issue of knives has been arranged for next month by the Corby-based East Midlands Knife Amnesty. After Rayon’s murder in the spring, they told the Northants Telegraph they’d taken 300 knives off the streets of Corby. Last night they posted on social media: “Hope this young man makes a full & speedy recovery.”

North Northamptonshire Council ward councillor Zoe McGhee, who has pledged to help improve life for people living in the area she serves, said: “I have no words. I am incredibly sorry for this young man and his family. And I am determined to continue to make a call for action and support the community to answer these young peoples cry for help.”

And fellow councillor John McGhee said: “Unfortunately another incident in our area. What has to happen before real support for young people in Corby actually happens? Come on North Northants Council and police, let's support OUR young people from this violence.”