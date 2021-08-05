Knifepoint robbery on Corby's Oakley Vale - armed police search area after teenager threatened

A teenager who had been walking through Corby's Oakley Vale estate last night (Wednesday) was threated at knifepoint by two masked offenders.

The robbers demanded the 19-year-old hand over his backpack in the incident in Merestone Road just after 7pm.

A group of armed police were called to the scene but so far no arrests have been made.

File picture

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This happened in Merestone Road at 7.15pm yesterday when a 19-year-old man was threatened by two unknown offenders who threatened him at knifepoint to hand over his rucksack.

"The rucksack was found a short time later near the scene."