Knifepoint robbery on Corby's Oakley Vale - armed police search area after teenager threatened
His rucksack was recovered later
A teenager who had been walking through Corby's Oakley Vale estate last night (Wednesday) was threated at knifepoint by two masked offenders.
The robbers demanded the 19-year-old hand over his backpack in the incident in Merestone Road just after 7pm.
A group of armed police were called to the scene but so far no arrests have been made.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This happened in Merestone Road at 7.15pm yesterday when a 19-year-old man was threatened by two unknown offenders who threatened him at knifepoint to hand over his rucksack.
"The rucksack was found a short time later near the scene."
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.