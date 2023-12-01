Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another cannabis factory was dismantled by police after they raided a house in Rushden yesterday morning (November 30).

Acting on intelligence, officers found the drug farm when they executed a warrant in Wellingborough Road, near Washbrook Road, at about 9.30am.

Once inside the property they discovered 76 mature plants of the class B drug and 385 buds, spread across four rooms.

It’s the latest cannabis factory to be raided in north Northamptonshire in recent weeks and months.

One in Rushden’s High Street led to 900 plants being seized and two arrests made in August.

More than 200 plants were discovered in Rushden’s Bedford Road earlier this month.