Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police discovered a cannabis factory with more than 200 plants at an address in Rushden.

Officers went out to a property in Bedford Road in the town on Tuesday evening following information given to them from people in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “A cannabis factory was discovered at an address in Bedford Road, Rushden shortly before 6pm on Tuesday, November 7 following community intelligence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...