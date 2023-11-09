Community intelligence leads police to Rushden cannabis factory
More than 200 plants were discovered
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 9th Nov 2023, 10:18 GMT- 1 min read
Police discovered a cannabis factory with more than 200 plants at an address in Rushden.
Officers went out to a property in Bedford Road in the town on Tuesday evening following information given to them from people in the local community.
A force spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “A cannabis factory was discovered at an address in Bedford Road, Rushden shortly before 6pm on Tuesday, November 7 following community intelligence.
"About 230 cannabis plants in various states of growth were recovered.”