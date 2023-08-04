News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Two men arrested after police raid 900-plant cannabis factory in Rushden

The plants were spread across four rooms
By Sam Wildman
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:51 BST

Two men have been arrested after about 900 cannabis plants were found at a drug farm in Rushden’s town centre yesterday (Thursday).

Northamptonshire Police said they executed a warrant in High Street at about 9.25am, with police vehicles and National Grid workers seen in Rectory Road throughout the day.

The 900 cannabis plants were found spread across four rooms in the property.

Two men, aged 40 and 26, were arrested and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.