Two men arrested after police raid 900-plant cannabis factory in Rushden
The plants were spread across four rooms
By Sam Wildman
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:51 BST
Two men have been arrested after about 900 cannabis plants were found at a drug farm in Rushden’s town centre yesterday (Thursday).
Northamptonshire Police said they executed a warrant in High Street at about 9.25am, with police vehicles and National Grid workers seen in Rectory Road throughout the day.
The 900 cannabis plants were found spread across four rooms in the property.
Two men, aged 40 and 26, were arrested and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.