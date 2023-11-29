Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in police raid at Kettering house
588 plants were discovered and taken away
Nearly 600 cannabis plants were seized after police raided a house in Kettering today (Wednesday).
Eyewitnesses reported seeing police officers at a property in Grafton Street in the town earlier today.
And a tweet from the Kettering Town and Rural Policing Team posted later on said: “Warrant executed today in Kettering - Cannabis factory located - 588 plants seized and kept away from the streets.”
A police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “This happened in Grafton Street when we executed a warrant at an address at about 8.30am this morning.”