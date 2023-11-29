588 plants were discovered and taken away

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly 600 cannabis plants were seized after police raided a house in Kettering today (Wednesday).

Eyewitnesses reported seeing police officers at a property in Grafton Street in the town earlier today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And a tweet from the Kettering Town and Rural Policing Team posted later on said: “Warrant executed today in Kettering - Cannabis factory located - 588 plants seized and kept away from the streets.”