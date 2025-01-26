HMP Five Wells attacker given extra jail time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A serving prisoner has been given extra time behind bars after an assault on an officer.

Mathew Greasley, 28, now of HMP Lowndham Grange, was a prisoner at HMP Five Wells in September 2023 when the attack on the prison officer took place.

Greasley was in prison after being charged with a series of assaults on custody officers and court staff at Leicester Magistrates’ Court that occurred in January 2022.

He has also previously served jail time for biting police officers while high on Mamba in Leicester.

Mathew Greasley, who is back behind bars for an assault on a prison officer. Image: NW

But while serving his sentence he assaulted the male prison officer. He was charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He denied the charge but a jury at Northampton Crown Court found him guilty and he was back in court for sentencing on Thursday (January 23).

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane sentenced him to spend a further year in prison.

Greasley will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £187.

