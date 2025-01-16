HMP Five Wells prison murder investigation victim named

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An HMP Five Wells prisoner who was found dead, sparking a murder investigation, has been named.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman said the inmate who died suddenly at the prison in the Wellingborough prison on in December was 49-year-old Kevin Golby.

Northants Police launched a murder investigation after Mr Golby, reported by The Oxford Mail to be from Banbury, was found in his cell on December 10, 2025.

An murder investigation is still in progress into the incident at the category C prison.

HMP Five Wells, Wellingborough/National World

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports of the sudden death of a 49-year-old man at His Majesty Prison Five Wells in Wellingborough at about 9.30am on Tuesday, December 10.

"Detectives from East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team have launched an investigation and are working closely with the prison to establish the circumstances which has led to the man’s death.”

The forensic post-mortem examination held at Leicester Royal Infirmary on December 11 proved ‘inconclusive’.

A 20-year-old inmate was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released on police bail.

HMP Five Wells is a privately-run male prison managed by G4S, cost £253m to build and opened in 2022.