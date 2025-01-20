Second prisoner dies at Wellingborough prison HMP Five Wells

HMP Five Wells, Wellingborough/National World

It has emerged that another prisoner has died at HMP Five wells in the space of just 15 days.

Now the Northants Telegraph can reveal that another serving prisoner died just 15 days later, on Christmas day (December 25).

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has opened an investigation into the death of Reece Pryce.

He was just 23. There are currently no more details available about how he died but his death is not believed to be suspicious.

He is believed to have been from the Suffolk area.

Northamptonshire Police attended the scene on Christmas day.

A force spokeswoman said: “Shortly after 2.15pm on December 25, Northamptonshire Police received a report from the East Midlands Ambulance Service regarding a medical emergency at HMP Five Wells, which sadly resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man.

“Officers attended as part of standard procedure regarding deaths in state custody. A post-mortem was carried out which did not establish the cause of death, and further toxicology tests are underway.

“The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“The force continues to liaise with Prison Service colleagues.”

A statement from G4S, the private firm that runs the prison in Wellingborough, said.

“Mr Reece Pryce, aged 23, died on 25 December 2024. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“As with all deaths in custody, this will be investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman and the cause of death is for the coroner to determine.”

In October last year inspectors raised serious concerns about staff safety, drugs and food shortages at the £253m super-prison which only opened in early 2022. The prison was originally supposed an interim solution to help long-term prisoners who were shortly to be released re-integrate into society. But now other prisoners are also housed there and it has become home to many serious violent criminals.

In 2021 protestors tried to block the building of the prison in protest at the privatisation of the penal system.