Corby teen jailed after admitting class-A drug dealing

A young Corby man has been committed to a young offenders’ institution after admitting being a drug dealer.

Jayden Hill, formerly of Stephenson Way, Corby, was before His Honour Judge David Herbert to be sentenced for being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

The 19-year-old has been in trouble with the law since he was a young teen and has previously been before the courts for aggravated vehicle taking.

Hill was at Northampton Crown Court last week after admitting two charges of possession with intent to supply class-A drugs in April this year in Northampton. He pleaded guilty to the crimes at his first appearance at magistrates’ court the day after he was caught.

The court heard he was involved with another young man, set to stand trial later this year, in supplying drugs to users in the town.

Hill was given 30 months in custody. He will serve half of it before his release.

- Another man, Ali Elmi, 23, of Spooner Croft, Birmingham, has denied two counts of drug dealing and will stand trial at Northampton Crown Court.