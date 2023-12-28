Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beloved Corby firefighter, Hilmi Say, has passed away after a two-year battle with cancer.

Hilmi’s wife Victoria announced his passing on Facebook on Sunday, December 24.

Her post reads: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my beloved husband Hilmi passed away yesterday morning.

Hilmi with wife Victoria, daughter Brooke, and stepdaughter Sophia

"We kindly ask for some space and privacy as we navigate this difficult time and grieve. Thank you for understanding.”

Hilmi was a much-loved figure in the community and the post has seen hundreds of people comment and share their condolences.

Corby Fire Station, where Hilmi worked, has been flying its flag at half mast as a sign of respect.

The flag at Kettering Fire Station has also been flying at half mast.

Hilmi with friends

Hilmi was diagnosed with stage 4 Myxoid Liposarcoma with bone metastasis, two years ago.

But despite this, Hilmi never gave up.

He fought to give himself a chance of living further and was raising money for special treatment abroad.

When the news of his condition became public knowledge in the community, Hilmi received an outpouring of support.

Within a month, his JustGiving page had reached more than £20,000 of the £450,000 target and a number of fundraising events had been planned.

As well as events and money donations, many people donated their time and effort, making car decals, raffle tickets, football cards and more.

Speaking with the Northants Telegraph earlier this year, Hilmi said: “Everyone in the community has been really supportive, we’ve got a GoFundMe page, and we’ve raised £17,000 already (over £50,000 now).