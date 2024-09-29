Jayden Hill, from Corby, is behind bars. Image: National World

An 18-year-old from Corby has been jailed after abusing the judge overseeing his court case.

Jayden Hill, who is from Corby but currently living elsewhere in the county, was in court after probation officers complained that he had not been turning up for his unpaid work sessions.

Hill had originally been sentenced in June after he pleaded guilty to stealing and driving a brand new MG HS plug-in hybrid car in Gainsborough Road, Corby, while disqualified from holding a licence and without insurance.

He was given a community order which involved unpaid work. He then failed to attend the appointments so he was recalled to court to explain his absence.

But he failed to surrender for his court hearing on September 10 so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police caught up with him and he was brought back before the court on September 13 to be re-sentenced for his original crimes – stealing a car and driving while disqualified as well as failing to surrender to custody.

While at the magistrates’ court he became abusive to the District Judge Amar Mehta who was overseeing his case. He was further charged with ‘wilful misbehaviour in court’, which he admitted.

The court ruled that he had failed to express willingness to engage with a community order and that he had a flagrant disregard for orders made by the court.

He was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay costs of £60.

Hill has previous driving convictions that could not be reported by this newspaper because he was under 18 at the time they were committed. When he was 16 he stole a Vauxhall Corsa from Ringstead and drove it to Wymington, Bedford. He admitted aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and was referred to the youth offender panel.