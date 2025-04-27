It premieres Monday 5th May at 10 PM | Donal MacIntyre UK Killer Evidence

From hidden clues in the woods to secrets buried in the criminal underworld, Donal MacIntyre’s UK Killer Evidence returns this May with a brand-new season on TRUE CRIME – always intriguing, always true.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premiering Monday 5th May at 10 PM and continuing weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays, the second season of this powerful series takes a deep dive into the crucial moments, forensic breakthroughs and determined detective work that brought murderers to justice.

Join veteran investigative journalist and criminologist Donal MacIntyre as he guides viewers from the crime scene to the courtroom, showing how sharp investigation, community leads and science can solve even the most complex of cases.

Featuring expert testimony from detectives, criminal analysts, forensic experts and eyewitnesses, each episode is a masterclass of modern policing.

Donal MacIntyre’s UK Killer Evidence takes viewers through each painstaking step – one key piece of evidence at a time, with no stone left unturned.

This compelling new season opens with the tragic 2021 case of Police Community Support Officer Julia James in Aylesham, Kent. Killed while walking her dog near her home, her body was discovered near a woodland path, her dog by her side.

With no witnesses, and seemingly no motive, Julia’s murder posed one of the most emotionally charged cases in Kent Police’s history. As a member of their own team, her death shook the force – and the local community – to its core.

The breakthrough came from a combination of digital forensics and a crucial witness tip.

Julia’s smartwatch provided chilling data: the time she left home, her exact route, and the precise time her heart stopped.

With a 30-day search for the murder weapon turning up nothing, Kent Police turned to the public for help.

When a local groundskeeper reported a strange encounter with a man near the murder site, police were led to Callum Wheeler, a 21-year-old from the area.

A combination of Julia’s smartwatch data, CCTV and a metal pole discovered in Wheeler’s home proved decisive in securing justice.

Donal MacIntyre | Donal MacIntyre’s UK Killer Evidence

‘This powerful series takes a deep dive into the crucial moments, forensic breakthroughs and determined detective work’

Another standout episode this season interrogates the 2013 killing of 23-year-old Jahmel Jones in Hampshire. Known to police as a South London drug dealer, Jones was gunned down in a flat in the St Mary’s district of Southampton.

Jones made it to hospital but died on the operating table before he could speak.

With the crime scene chaotic and physical evidence limited, Jahmel’s friend, who survived the attack, became the lynchpin of the investigation.

His vivid descriptions of the gunmen: one with a “wonky eye”, another with “hazel eyes” and a third with distinctive cornrows, gave detectives the momentum they needed.

Armed with this information, detectives tracked phone records, CCTV and vehicle movement, eventually zeroing in on the Jumbo gang, a rival crew with a history of violence.

As the investigation progressed events took a surprising turn when one of the suspects was found to be staying with a university criminology lecturer in London.

As detectives pieced together digital trails and crime world links, they were faced with a question - was the lecturer simply an unwitting accomplice or more involved than she claimed?

Later in the series, Donal MacIntyre’s UK Killer Evidence casts a microscopic lens on the 2003 murder of George Francis, a 63-year-old businessman with links to organised crime dating back decades.

Shot in broad daylight outside his South London haulage yard, his murder bore all the hallmarks of a professional hit.

The murder sparked a wide-reaching investigation rooted in the murky world of organised crime, including links to the infamous Brinks Mat robbery.

Despite promising forensic clues - bullet casings, cigarette butts and DNA left on a pair of glasses dropped at the scene - prosecutors hesitated. Detectives suspected known gangster Terence Conaghan, whose DNA matched that left on the glasses and whose mobile phoneplaced him at the murder site.

But the Crown Prosecution Service withheld charges twice, leaving investigators chasing a case that refused to be closed.

The motive? A longstanding debt and a tangled web of underworld ties. But the breakthrough came only years later, when a new witness emerged, finally providing enough evidence to put the suspects on trial. It’s a story of patience, persistence, and the belief that no detail is too small to matter.

Whether it's a missing clue, a digital breakthrough or a single brave witness, these cases show just how much can hinge on the smallest piece of evidence. Donal MacIntyre’s UK Killer Evidence is a must-watch for anyone fascinated by real-life crime, modern forensics and the relentless pursuit of justice.

Donal MacIntyre’s UK Killer Evidence is part of TRUE CRIME’s powerful slate of original, expert-led, in-depth documentary content.

Available on Freeview (67), Sky (146), Sky Glass (155), Virgin (148) and Freesat (135), the channel continues to lead the way in real crime programming, blending expert analysis with compelling storytelling.

Every episode of Donal MacIntyre’s UK Killer Evidence will be available to stream after broadcast on WATCH FREE UK and TRUE CRIME UK on ITVX.