Ashberry Homes offers homebuyers in Northamptonshire up to £20,000 help to move before Christmas

Ashberry Homes is offering up to £20,000 to help buyers move into their new home at The Wickets in Desborough by Christmas

Homebuyers in Northamptonshire can make their move before the end of the year thanks to a helping hand from Ashberry Homes.

The housebuilder, which is part of the Bellway Group, has launched its Countdown to Christmas campaign whereby it is offering incentives worth up to £20,000 on selected new homes at The Wickets in Desborough.

The aim is to help people to make their move to an energy-efficient new home before Christmas. The offer will be available on selected plots across the Bellway and Ashberry Homes brands until the end of October and customers will be able to choose how they use the incentive provided.

Steve Smith, Sales Director for Ashberry Homes, said: “We’re approaching the time of year when thoughts turn to Christmas and for many people, this is the ideal time to move into a brand-new home. This means they can celebrate the festive season in fresh surroundings, hosting in a new home, while saving money on their energy bills during the winter months.

Aimee Harland and Ryan Guild moved into their new home in Desborough with help from a financial contribution from Bellway

“Our Countdown to Christmas initiative will make it more affordable for homebuyers in Northamptonshire to make their move. The offer has been designed to be flexible, so customers can put the money towards Stamp Duty, receive a deposit contribution, or they could even spend it on added extras for their homes, such as flooring or fitted wardrobes.

“We know that this level of financial help can make a real difference to people who are looking to buy a home, especially for first-time buyers. For anyone looking to move before the end of the year, purchasing a new home is the most straightforward way to do so. There are no lengthy chains, so you could move in as little as six weeks.”

Ashberry Homes’ sales team will advise customers on which specific plots will be ready to occupy before Christmas. For others, incentives may be offered to people who reserve before Christmas and move in as soon as their new home is ready.

Aimee Harland and Ryan Guild bought their first home together at Bellway’s Weavers Fields in Desborough with help from a financial contribution from Bellway, fulfilling a 10-year dream to buy their own place.

Aimee said: “There was no way we could have afforded to buy this house without the help of my mum and the contribution from Bellway and we are very grateful to them for that. It was as if it was meant to be.

“I was 16 and Ryan was 15 when we met at Montsaye Academy in Rothwell and even back then we were saying to each other that we were going to live in our own house, have children and get married.

“I love getting home from work and walking the dogs out on the green space opposite our house and I reflect on just how lucky we are to be here. We have managed to keep the first one of our three promises to each other and are working on the other two.”

The Countdown to Christmas campaign is running at more than 200 Bellway developments across England, Scotland and Wales.

Ashberry Homes developments taking part in the campaign can be viewed here: https://www.ashberryhomes.co.uk/christmas-countdown.

