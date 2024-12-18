Stay at home to treat Winter vomiting illness

Don't infect others who may be vulnerable

Health leaders are urging local people not to attend A&E or other healthcare settings – or visit relatives in hospitals – if they have, or have very recently had, the Winter vomiting and diarrhoea bug norovirus.

The common stomach bug is on the rise across England with the UK Health Security Agency saying that this year the increase in norovirus activity has begun early.

While Northamptonshire has not yet had many cases infections are very likely in coming weeks and the virus can spread quickly.

Therefore the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire (UHN) and Public Health leaders in the county are urging local people to treat themselves at home rather than potentially putting others at risk of the highly infectious bug.

UHN’s Medical Director, Mr Hemant Nemade, said: “Norovirus is common in the Winter and it can create problems in hospitals if it is brought into an environment where patients already unwell through other medical conditions.

“Also, because the virus is very infectious, it means we need to take additional precautions such as enhanced cleaning and reduced movement on affected wards which can lead to restrictions in visiting.

“We would urge people not to go to hospital if they have norovirus symptoms – either as a visitor or patient – but instead should manage the condition at home by drinking lots of fluids, taking paracetamol, resting, and not going to work or socialising until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped.”

It’s also important to maintain good hygiene including hand washing with soap and water and cleaning bathrooms with bleach products.

West Northants Director of Public Health, Sally Burns, who also chairs the Northamptonshire Health Protection Committee, said: “If you contract norovirus, please stay at home while symptoms persist, and for at least 48 hours after they have subsided.

“It's really important that you keep away from hospital and other healthcare settings, such as GP practices, as most people can manage their symptoms at home without any medical intervention.

“If you have concerns about a vulnerable person, or if symptoms persist for more than two or three days, you can phone your GP practice for advice or call NHS 111.”

There is no specific cure for bugs like norovirus and – except in extreme cases – they are best treated at home.

You're likely to have norovirus if you have these symptoms:

Suddenly feeling sick

Projectile vomiting

Watery diarrhoea

Some people also have a slight fever, headaches, painful stomach cramps and aching limbs.

The symptoms appear one to two days after you become infected and typically last for up to 2 or 3 days.

You can catch norovirus from close contact with someone with norovirus, touching surfaces or objects that have the virus on them, then touching your mouth, eating food that's been prepared or handled by someone with norovirus.

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water is the best way to stop it spreading. Alcohol hand gels do not kill norovirus.

For more information on Norovirus visit NHS Choices https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/norovirus/