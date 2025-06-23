ROSE Awards for outstanding support workers at KGH

Prof Ganesh Baliah presents the award to Clinical Operations Clinical Support Worker Asmanansing Manick.

Two healthcare assistants and a clinical support worker at Kettering General Hospital have won ROSE Awards for delivering outstanding care and support.

Healthcare Assistant Ilza Skadmane-Hambly was nominated by visitor Melody Thomas.

Part of her nomination reads: “Ilza cared for my dad while he was a patient on Barnwell C ward. Her empathy and compassion towards her patients stood out above other staff.

“My dad had not been shaved in days since admission to BCW, but one afternoon I visited and noticed that all the men in the bay had been shaved. Ilsa had done this.

“My dad likes to be clean shaven every day, but cannot do this without help, and doesn't think to ask for help since he had a stroke. This small act made him look and feel so much better.

“Whilst you could argue that Ilsa was only doing her job, it was the kind and considerate manner with which she did it that stood out. It costs nothing to be kind to people, especially when they are ill and in discomfort.

“As a relative, it made a huge difference to me to see my dad, and others, being treated with the respect and care they deserve. It also gave me the confidence to know that when I wasn't there, my dad was safe, clean and comfortable.

“She was always present in the bay, talking to the patients and checking on them. Ilsa is a role model for what caring should look like, and I would like her to know how much this is appreciated.”

Healthcare assistant on Twywell Ward Aimee Bell was nominated by visitor Richard Carruthers for the way she cared for his mother who was receiving end of life care.

Part of her nomination reads: “I witnessed my mum’s care across several weeks and during this time Aimee stood out as an exceptional embodiment of the KGH values.

“Aimee was attentive to her duties and spoke with compassion and genuine interest with my mum. Linda, herself a retired nurse, spoke very highly of Aimee and had a smile on her face every time she was in the room.

“The professionalism and patient-centred care that Aimee presented, and the connection she made with my mum, was noted by all members of our family who met her. In my opinion Aimee acted with respect and compassion and is a credit to KGH as she evidenced all the positive behaviours you’d expect in a medical professional.

“I wish Aimee all the very best for her future in medical care and would happily support and recommend her for this award, or for further recognition through other suitable pathways.”

Clinical Operations Clinical Support Worker Asmanansing Manick was nominated by his colleague Raji Rajan Joseph for the way he supported the KGH team that manages operation pressures during an extremely busy night.

Part of his nomination reads: “I am proud to nominate Asmanansing Manick (Yogi) for the ROSE Award in recognition of his extraordinary compassion, care, and teamwork during an exceptionally challenging night in the Clinical Operations team where the team was short staffed.

“His actions exemplified extraordinary acts of compassion and inclusion, as he worked collaboratively with colleagues to create a supportive environment despite the challenges we faced. Yogi's commitment to partnership working truly made a significant difference for both our team and the patients we serve.

“In summary, Yogi embodies the essence of the ROSE Award through his outstanding level of service, exceptional compassion, and dedication to teamwork. His contributions during this challenging night have left a lasting impact on our team and the individuals we care for. I wholeheartedly support his nomination for this well-deserved recognition.”

ROSE stands for Recognising Our Staff Excellence (ROSE) and is a way the hospital celebrates care delivered by staff where they show empathy, compassion, and dedication, that goes beyond the normal call of duty.

Staff who can be nominated include clinical healthcare support workers, allied health professions (AHPs), such as therapists, operating department practitioners, and radiographers. The awards also include pharmacists, scientists, and other non-nursing or non-medical clinical registrants.

KGH Director for Allied Health Professionals, Prof Ganesh Baliah said: “Ilza and Aimee went above and beyond to support their patients’ individual needs in ways that also resonated very strongly with the patients’ families.

“Yogi (Asmanasing) supported his colleagues through a very challenging night in compassionate ways that were very much appreciated and have been recognised with his ROSE nomination.

“I am delighted to see that all three of them have received their well-deserved ROSE Awards.”

To make a nomination, please complete this ROSE Award nomination form

All nominations will be reviewed by the ROSE judging panel on a quarterly basis. The awards look for staff who:

Model empathy and demonstrate a caring attitude in all situations

Demonstrate extraordinary clinical skills in the delivery of compassionate patient care

Have a positive attitude and demonstrate professionalism in the work environment

Exemplifies the mission, vision, and values of KGH

Establish a special connection with the patients and families.