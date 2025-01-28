Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Methanol has a faint smell and is tasteless, so it can be hard to know if your drink has been tainted 🍸

British travel influencer Greta Marie Otteson and her South African fiancé Arno Quinton Els are believed to have died from methanol poisoning.

The newly engaged couple were found dead at a villa in Vietnam last month.

In November, six tourists died from methanol poisoning in Laos.

The UK Foreign Office have issued guidance for tourists on how to spot methanol and stay vigilant.

The couple had moved to Vietnam last July and registered for a long-term temporary residence at the tourist villa the Hoi An Silverbell villa in Hoi An. After an investigation, it has been announced that they died of suspected methanol poisoning from “homemade” limoncello, according to Vietnamese police.

It is the latest case of methanol poisoning to make headlines. In November 2024, six tourists who were staying at a hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos died after drinking tainted alcohol, whilst in January, 33 people died after drinking contaminated alcohol in Istanbul, Turkey.

The UK Foreign Office is warning tourists about the risks and has issued an alert to tourists about how to protect themselves when drinking alcohol. The warning has been issued for Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Turkey - all popular tourist destinations fir British holidaymakers.

Methanol poisoning can cause serious symptoms or even be fatal. | Pexels, Polina

What is methanol poisoning?

Methanol poisoning happens when you accidently drink methanol, which is a toxic chemical that is found in a variety of industrial and household products, such as cleaning fluids, solvents and fuel.

It is sometimes illegally added to locally produced spirits or counterfeit bottles of branded alcohol in certain countries around the world, however it is not safe for human consumption.

When you ingest methanol and your body processes it, it turns into formic acid, which can cause serious symptoms including vision problems, permanent damage to your central nervous system, or, in extreme cases, death.

How to spot methanol poisoning?

Methanol has no taste and only a faint smell, so you won’t know you have consumed it until it is too late, which is why it’s important to make yourself aware of the symptoms before travelling to countries were there have been incidents of methanol poisoning.

What are the symptoms of methanol poisoning?

Methanol poisoning can feel like alcohol poisoning but Gov.UK have outlines some of the key differences to be aware of and symptoms you should watch out for:

Early signs: You might feel confused, dizzy, extremely tired, or even start throwing up.

You might feel confused, dizzy, extremely tired, or even start throwing up. Serious symptoms: Appear 12-48 hours after drinking and include headaches, nausea, seizures, or even slipping into a coma are common symptoms. If you’re feeling very drunk, out of proportion to how much you’ve had to drink, get help as soon as possible.

Appear 12-48 hours after drinking and include headaches, nausea, seizures, or even slipping into a coma are common symptoms. If you’re feeling very drunk, out of proportion to how much you’ve had to drink, get help as soon as possible. Vision issues: Can also appear 12-48 hours after the first drink. Methanol poisoning can cause blurry vision, trouble looking at bright lights, and even complete blindness.

If you or anyone you’re with starts to experience any of these signs seek medical attention or attend the local hospital immediately.

How to avoid methanol poisoning?

It can be hard to know if you drink has been contaminated with methanol, to help keep yourself safe when you are travelling the UK Foreign Office recommends that you should protect yourself by buying alcohol from proper bars, reputable hotels or licenced shops.

They recommend you avoid local spirts or homemade alcoholic drinks, check the labels of your bottles for poor print quality or incorrect spelling and be picky about cocktails, instead sticking to sealed or bottled drinks.

You can find out more about how to protect yourself from methanol poisoning while travelling at Gov.UK.