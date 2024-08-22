Weavers Academy students celebrate excellence in GCSE examination results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hard work has paid off as a record of number of students achieve top grades (Grade 7 or higher) in English and Maths and more students than ever have strong passes in the English Baccalaureate (EBacc).

Students were particularly successful in English, Maths, Science; areas of strength for the school. In addition, outcomes in languages and the arts were excellent, with high proportions of students demonstrating a real breadth of talent. We are really proud that so many of our students have secured the results they needed in order to get to their next destination.

There were a tremendous amount of individual success stories and achievements to celebrate, including:

· Chelsea - Achieved seven Grade 9s in English Language, English Literature, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, History and Drama, one Grade 8s in Mathematics and two Distinction Stars in Health and Social Care and Hospitality. She is looking forward to remaining at Weavers Academy Sixth Form College to study Maths, Biology and Chemistry.

Students celebrate top grades (Grade 7 or higher) in English and Maths

· Andre - Achieved five Grade 9s in English Literature, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics and History, four Grade 8s in English Language, Spanish, Business and Drama, and Grade 7 in Further Mathematics and Biology. He is looking forward to remaining at Weavers Sixth Form College to study Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

Overall, students at Weavers Academy continue to demonstrate the success they are capable of, providing inspiration for future year groups to come.

Jon Hunt, Principal at Weavers Academy said:

A huge well done to all students who received their GCSEs today. We are delighted with the results and very proud of everyone involved. The students worked incredibly hard and deserve to be congratulated. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the parents/carers and school staff who have supported our young adults throughout their journey with us and onto their next destinations.

Chelsea achieved grade 8's and 9's across the board

It is a real privilege to lead Weavers Academy, I am incredibly proud of students and staff alike. As ever, I have been inspired by the hard work, resilience and endeavour displayed by Weavers Academy students and I wish them the best of luck in their next steps.

I am excited to be welcoming so many students back into our sixth form college, including a large number who have applied to join us form other local schools.

We look forward to welcoming year 6 parents to our open evening on Monday 23rd September.

Marc Jordan, Chief Executive of Creative Education Trust said:

“I am immensely grateful to our brilliant staff across all our schools for all the support they give our students and their dedication to helping them achieve their very best.

“I want to wish all our students the very best for their next steps. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you all.”