The 3 Point-Play initiative has been nominated for a North Northamptonshire Council Award with the upcoming ceremony being held on Wednesday November 20.

The North Northamptonshire Active Communities Award recognises individuals, clubs and organisations that support the community in adopting an active and healthy lifestyle.

The scheme uses basketball as a tool to promote well-being and engage students in conversations surrounding challenges facing young people.

“We are delighted to be nominated for the award, our team worked hard to deliver an excellent programme, and it was great to see such recognition,” said Pete Burgoine, Director of Community Coaching for the Titans.

Will takes on Olympic Primary

Burgoine devised the scheme with local residents in mind, speaking to communities to understand their needs before presenting the initiative to the North Northants council wellbeing team.

“The programme is important as it finds a way to engage children with vital health messages for young people to improve their health and their futures,” said Burgoine.

“If we are able to roll this project and concept [in other schools], we can be part of making a real difference to the health and wellbeing of young people in the county.

”Qualified basketball coaches sensitively deliver the specifically chosen workshops in a three-hour roadshow; the first of which was centred around mental health, obesity and knife crime.

Will Reid discusses knife crime

“Being given the opportunity to speak with young children about the adverse effects knife crime is something I’m very passionate about,” said Will Reid, captain of the Titans Men’s team.

“I was pleasantly surprised by the maturity and engagement the kids have shown during our conversations.

“It’s a small step into the direction of ensuring our future leaders have a safe environment to develop without fear. Coaches also provide four weeks of PE lessons culminating in an inter-school tournament with previous winners having been invited to a showcase game at half-time of a National League Division Three match.

“[It was] very enjoyable to be able to go teach different students the impact on mental health and how to manage and find the right support to succeed in life,” said Dane Carr, Foundation Community Coach.

"The scheme was initially piloted in four primary schools across Wellingborough and was aimed at students in year five and six.

“I think the work that the Titans do in our local community is amazing. They really want to make a difference to the lives of these children and I think they do a fantastic job,” said Liam Williams, PE and Sports Lead at Ruskin Academy.

“I think my children have benefitted massively by learning new skills and new ideas from people who really know what they are doing. Many of the children are eager to show me their new skills. More importantly, some of the students are more willing to open up and talk about difficult issues that they may not have done in the past.

”Following the initial trial of the scheme, the Titans put out a feedback form for students to reflect on the workshops.

“I learnt you that if you have a problem, you should speak to someone,” one student said.

“I learnt how to be safe,” another student said.

As well as 3 Point-Play, the Titans Foundation host a range of other programmes including primary school clubs and development sessions.

If you would like to find out more information about 3 Point-Play, [email protected] or for other inquiries about Titans’ school programmes, email [email protected]