The Learning for Life Education Trust celebrates its 10th Birthday today

Our trust was established on 1st April 2015 with our educational vision for our children, parents, staff, and the wider community at its core.

Today we are a trust of six schools, Finedon Infant School, Finedon Mulso CE Junior School, Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School, Higham Ferrers Junior School, Irthlingborough Nursery and Infant School, Irthlingborough Junior School with over 1500 children attending great schools.

Joanne Sanchez-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are so PROUD of our children and our team of teachers, support staff, directors, governors, parents, and carers. We are all committed to ensuring that our children receive the very best educational opportunities and achieve the best outcomes. Our first ten years have been really successful, and we look forward to the future with excitement.”

Children from all schools got together virtually this morning to sing ‘Proud’ by Heather Small in a celebratory assembly. Members of the schools’ local communities, school governors, trust directors and members attended their schools’ assemblies to join in with the celebrations.

To help celebrate this milestone and highlight our focus on high-quality writing, we invited children across our schools to share ‘What makes them proud’ and ‘Why they are proud of their school’. We received some wonderful examples of writing, from proud clouds to acrostic poems, and word clouds to diary entries.

The children put so much effort in to sharing their thoughts. It was heart-warming to read about all the things that make our children proud. Here are just a few…

‘When I am proud, I smile. Feeling proud is a happy feeling. I am proud of me because I have my friends. I am proud when I do things right.’ (FIS)

‘Every day I come in, watching children play and laugh, then I notice colourful flowers trailing across the well-built path.’ (FMJS)

‘I am proud of myself because I can help other people.’ (HFNIS)

‘Pride can be shown in many different ways, making me smile or have a jolly sunny soul. Even though there are numerous different reasons to be proud, the most important of them all is to be proud of who you are!’ (HFJS)

‘I am proud to be me because I am respectful and independent.’ (INIS)

‘I am proud of the kind teachers that help me through everything!’ (IJS)

About us

Everyone involved in our Trust passionately believes in ensuring that we do our very best every day to help our children become confident, resilient and independent individuals.

Our culture is one of high expectations and we encourage children and adults alike to be lifelong learners.

We are committed to ensuring that the children in all of our schools are happy, feel safe and are taught well. When they leave us, we want them to have enjoyed their primary school experience and be fully prepared and ready to move into the next phase of their education.

Our Multi Academy Trust was established on 1st April 2015 as The Irthlingborough and Finedon Learning Trust, following several years of close collaboration between the schools of Irthlingborough and Finedon.

We changed our name in 2018 to the Learning for Life Education Trust to reflect our core educational vision for our children, parents, staff and the wider community. We also wanted to grow our Trust by working with schools beyond the geographical boundaries of our founding schools.

We were delighted to welcome Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School and Higham Ferrers Junior school to the trust in November 2024.

We are in an excellent position to fully embrace the opportunities that are available in the current and ever-changing educational landscape. We are fully focused on improving standards within our schools - building upon existing partnerships and creating new ones.

Our team of teachers, support staff, directors, governors, parents and carers are committed to ensuring that all of our pupils receive the very best educational opportunities and achieve the best outcomes.