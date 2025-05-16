Kettering Buccleuch Academy awarded Silver Healthy Schools Award

There was much excitement at Kettering Buccleuch Academy this week as the school was awarded a Silver Healthy Schools Award for its fantastic work to support students with their mental health.

As the first all-through academy to achieve the award in the county, the school celebrated with a special awards ceremony where students and staff were presented with a certificate by Healthy Schools Advisor Mia Chapman.

The Healthy Schools Award recognises schools which have undertaken significant work to improve the health and wellbeing of their school communities. At KBA, students have been working hard over the past year to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and to support the school community to access support if they need it.

Jared Thres, Assistant Principal at KBA, said:

KBA students and Principal Richard Shaw are presented the award by Mia Chapman

“This is a fantastic achievement for the academy and is a testament to the hard work of our welfare team, local NHS Mental Health Support Team, our Support for Learning (SFL) team and our Mental Health Lead Mrs Henderson. Ensuring our students know how to access support with their mental health is the first step in being able to offer guidance and support, and we are now looking forward to working on the gold award.”