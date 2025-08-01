‘It’s never too late’ - mature student’s clearing success highlights transformative power of higher education

At 61 years old, Carol Goode became a Criminology and Law student at University of Northampton last year after applying through clearing and is living proof that it’s never too late to get a higher education degree.

Clearing is a route often associated with last-minute decisions but, for Carol, it was a long-considered leap of faith. “I’ve always wanted to study law,” she says. “I’m inquisitive, determined, and I’ve spent years fighting for others as a union rep. I thought, I’ve got seven years until retirement—why not finally do something for me?”

Born in Birmingham to Jamaican parents who arrived in the UK in the early 1960s, Carol grew up in a working-class household where higher education was rarely discussed. While her younger sister did go to university, Carol recalls she was only one of three black people on her course. “In the 1980s, university wasn’t something people like me did,” she said. “If you didn’t fit a certain profile, you went out to work.”

Discouraged from pursuing education and thought not bright enough to succeed academically, Carol left school at 16. It wasn’t until her 30s—after becoming a mother—that she returned to education, starting with a BTEC in Childcare and eventually earning a foundation degree in Early Years. She continued studying while working full-time in education for over 30 years.

Now, through Clearing, she’s taken the bold step of studying full-time for a degree. “This is the first time I’ve taken time out just for me,” she says. “I want to work in youth probation and help young people who’ve been written off—because I know what that feels like.”

Carol’s story is one also one of generational change and social mobility. Both of her children have followed her lead: her daughter is studying therapy at Warwick University, and her son is now a university lecturer. “We were written off,” she says. “But now, education is part of our family’s DNA.”

In advice for others, she said: “I want people to know that it’s never too late. Don’t let anyone tell you you’re not good enough or that you’ve missed your chance. If it’s your dream—go for it.”

Anyone who missed the UCAS application deadline for 2025 can still secure a place on one of UON’s undergraduate courses through clearing which opened on 5 July.

The UON Clearing Phone line is now open until October, Monday to Thursday 9am-5pm, and on Fridays 9am-4:30pm – call 01604 214808 or visit the UON webpage on Clearing for more information.