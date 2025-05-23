Creative talent shines bright at Tresham College’s End-of-Year Exhibition

On Wednesday (21/5), Tresham College Kettering, part of The Bedford College Group, proudly presented its Creative Arts End-of-Year Exhibition at the Kettering Arts Centre. This vibrant event celebrated the creativity, dedication, and artistic growth of students across all levels and pathways.

The exhibition displayed a wide-ranging collection of Final Major Projects, showcasing the diverse talents of students in visual arts, design, and multimedia installations. Attendees were treated to an engaging and professional presentation of innovative work that reflected months of commitment and exploration in their chosen fields.

Level 3 Graphic Design student, Kubi Hermann, said, “It’s amazing to be part of the show today, seeing everyone’s creativity come to life is inspiring. I’m both hosting and modelling, and I hope to bring plenty of laughs. The teachers at Tresham College have been incredible, they prepared me with scripts and schedules well in advance, which really boosted my confidence. Their support has helped me perform at my best. I’m planning to study digital and business marketing at university next, and this experience has definitely helped develop my communication and presentation skills.”

Maddox Smith, a student on the Level 3 Fashion course, added, “Preparing for this event has been intense, it’s my final project, so I wanted everything to be perfect for both me and my model. The teachers at Tresham College have been incredibly supportive, they really help you grow and push you to do your best. Thanks to their guidance, I’ve been accepted to the University of the Arts College in London, where I’m excited to keep developing my skills.”

As the evening progressed, the spotlight turned to the runway for a captivating fashion show. Student-designed collections took centre stage, revealing exceptional craftsmanship, technical skill, and bold, original design concepts. The fashion pieces illustrated the students’ unique creative voices and meticulous attention to detail, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Emma Boulton Roe, Head of Department for Performing Arts, Media and Music, Art and Design, and Computing, expressed her pride in the students’ achievements: "This exhibition is the culmination of an incredible year of hard work and progress. We’re thrilled to showcase their talents and continue our valuable partnership with the Kettering Arts Centre."

The event attracted enthusiastic support from family, friends, and members of the wider community, highlighting the importance of creative education in nurturing the next generation of artists, designers, and performers. It served as a powerful reminder of the transformative impact that art and design can have on individuals and communities alike.

Tresham College remains dedicated to providing students with inspiring, real-world opportunities that encourage both technical expertise and creative independence. Through events like this, the college empowers students to develop confidence and professionalism, equipping them with the skills they need to succeed in the competitive creative industries and beyond.

For more information on the courses available at Tresham College, visit: bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/colleges-and-campuses/tresham-college/